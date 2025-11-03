Sales open for Explora III preview cruise

SINGAPORE, 4 November 2025: MSC Group’s Explora Journeys travel brand has confirmed its ship, Explora III, will embark on a preview sailing in the Mediterranean from 24 to 29 July 2026, ahead of its official maiden voyage departing Barcelona on 3 August.

Sailing from Genoa and concluding in Civitavecchia (Rome), ‘A Mediterranean Prelude to Explora III’ will follow the coastlines of the French and Italian Rivieras. In Marseille, guests will explore the Vieux-Port before continuing to Saint-Tropez, home to beaches and boutique-lined streets that capture the Côte d’Azur’s signature glamour. The pastel harbourfront of Villefranche-sur-Mer offers a quieter charm, serving as the perfect starting point for discovering Nice’s palm-shaded avenues and Belle Époque elegance. Crossing back into Italy, Livorno serves as a gateway to Tuscany’s rolling landscapes and the Renaissance treasures of Florence, before the Eternal City, Rome, beckons as the final port of call.

Explora Journeys is an MSC travel brand.

Explora III is the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, representing the next step in MSC Group`s commitment to sustainable ocean travel.

With 463 ocean-front suites, penthouses, and residences — all with private terraces — the ship will offer seven restaurants, 13 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, as well as generous outdoor decks.

(Source: MSC)