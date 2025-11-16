Sabah proposes Saudi charter flights

KOTA KINABALU, 17 November 2025: The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) will intensify market efforts in the Middle East and has proposed establishing charter flights between Saudi Arabia and Sabah following its recent participation in Saudi Arabia’s inaugural tourism summit, TOURISE 2025, held in Riyadh from 11 to 13 November.

STB’s Chief Executive Officer, Julinus Jeffery Jimit, led a delegation that engaged with key tourism stakeholders throughout the three-day summit organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia. The delegation also included Deputy Chief Executive Officer II, Humphrey Ginibun, and Senior Manager (Research), Angeline Engchuan.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) officials meet with representatives from the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). (Centre): STB CEO Julinus Jeffery Jimit, DCEO II Humphrey Ginibun, and Senior Manager (Research) Angeline Engchuan, alongside STA’s Umrah Supply & Demand Support Director Abdulrahman Farid Alhussain (3rd left) and International G2G Affairs Senior Director Saad Mashri AlMadi.

Julinus commented that the Middle East continues to emerge as a promising market for Sabah, supported by strong growth in tourist arrivals.

“The sharp rise in arrivals shows growing awareness of Sabah among Middle Eastern travellers, who are increasingly drawn to immersive nature and wellness experiences.”

From January to September 2025, Sabah recorded 3,220 arrivals from the Middle East, compared to 1,498 arrivals in the same period last year.

As part of efforts to enhance accessibility, STB has also initiated discussions with Middle Eastern carriers on the feasibility of establishing a direct scheduled charter route between Jeddah and Kota Kinabalu.

Preliminary talks are ongoing, with the proposed route expected to improve connectivity and create two-way travel opportunities between Sabah and Saudi Arabia.

“STB’s presence at the first TOURISE summit enabled us to highlight Sabah’s unique attractions to new audiences, including the Saudi Tourism Minister, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb,” he noted.

(Source: Sabah Tourism Board)