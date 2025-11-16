BANGKOK, 17 November 2025: BWH Hotels, a leading global hospitality enterprise comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts and SureStay Hotels, continues to spread its international standards of hospitality across Pakistan with the opening of Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza, a brand-new upscale hotel set in the heart of the country’s breathtaking Hunza Valley.

Nestled in the foothills of the famous Karakoram mountains, in northern Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region, surrounded by snow-capped peaks, rugged plains and aquamarine lakes, the Hunza Valley is an awe-inspiring destination for adventure-seeking families, friends and corporate groups.

As the first internationally branded upscale hotel in this scenic landscape, Best Western Premier Hotel Karim Abad Hunza will enhance the area’s ability to attract discerning domestic and international visitors. The 50 guest rooms offer modern comforts and panoramic views of the valley, while the restaurant serves high-quality local and global cuisine, accompanied by an alfresco lakeside terrace. The wellness centre also offers soothing therapies.

This opening reaffirms the status of BWH Hotels as one of the leading hospitality companies in Pakistan, with hotels now operating in key cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, with more in the pipeline. The majority of these properties are under the Best Western Premier brand, reflecting strong demand from travellers who crave superior accommodation, exceptional service and first-rate amenities, all underpinned by the benefits of the Best Western Rewards loyalty program.

“We are delighted to expand our presence in Pakistan – a rapidly developing market with significant growth potential. The Hunza Valley is a truly breathtaking place, where spectacular alpine scenery, ancient forts, and warm, local hospitality combine to inspire the senses. This makes it a captivating destination for leisure guests and groups alike. We invite adventurous explorers to come and uncover the wonders of Pakistan with BWH Hotels,” said BWH Hotels Vice President – APAC, Olivier Berrivin.

To book a stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com and worldhotels.com.

(Source: Your Stories — BWH Hotels)