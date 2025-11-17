Drukair signs distribution deal with Amadeus

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2025: Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, partners with Amadeus in a global distribution deal that will place its flights and fares inventory on the sales terminals of thousands of travel agencies worldwide.

The national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan announced the deal on 17 November, confirming its inventory will be available through Amadeus, a leading provider of travel technology solutions.

Photo credit: Drukair Royal Bhutan Airlines.

The partnership will significantly enhance the airline’s global reach, providing travel agents worldwide with seamless access to Drukair’s flight services. It represents Drukair’s first global distribution agreement with Amadeus, opening the gateway to Bhutan.

Headquartered at Paro International Airport, Drukair connects Bhutan with key cities across Asia, including Bangkok, Delhi, Kathmandu, Singapore, Dhaka, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bagdogra, Bodh Gaya and Dubai.

Through this collaboration, Drukair’s fares, schedules, and inventory will be accessible on the Amadeus Travel Platform, enabling travel agencies worldwide to create flight itineraries and book flights for their clients.

“The partnership with Amadeus opens new horizons for Drukair and Bhutan, allowing us to connect with more travellers around the world, offering seamless access to our flights,” said Drukair Chief Executive Officer Tandi Wangchuk. “We look forward to leveraging this partnership to drive growth and strengthen our presence on the global travel map.”

“Amadeus is proud to be Drukair’s first distribution partner as it seeks to expand its global reach. We strive to offer our network of travel sellers comprehensive travel content, and Bhutan is an exceptional destination that more people will now be able to reach. Asia Pacific continues to be a growth engine for the global travel industry, and this agreement will further power its growth,” said Amadeus Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Javier Laforgue.

Initially, travel sellers in India, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will be able to issue tickets shortly, with further global rollout slated for 2026.

About Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines

Drukair Corporation Limited, operating as Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines, is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bhutan. Established in 1981, Drukair currently operates scheduled flights to 10 international destinations across six countries in Asia from its home base at Paro International Airport. In addition to its international routes, Drukair serves three domestic destinations in Bhutan and offers helicopter services to enhance its range beyond fixed-wing operations.

(Source: Amadeus)