Ponant monitors net-zero targets

SINGAPORE, 20 November 2025: CO2 emissions per cruise day during 2024 were 14% lower than in the reference year 2018, and almost halfway to reaching the targeted reduction of 30% by 2030, Ponant Explorations Group reports in its latest Sustainability Report released this week.

The cruise line group attributes the reduction to several improvements made in recent years in fleet energy efficiency and the use of alternative energy sources.

Photo Credit Ponant Explorations Group. To view the report, visit: 2024 Sustainability Report.

Ponant Explorations Group’s 2024 Sustainability Report confirms that the group has continued on its path towards decarbonisation and reduced environmental impact while supporting scientific research and the development of local communities.

“Our 2024 Sustainability Report provides a clear picture of the progress we have made as well as the road ahead,” says Ponant Explorations Group’s Head of CSR and Sustainability Wassim Daoud. “We are continuing on our path towards decarbonisation and are taking concrete steps to reduce our environmental impact, support scientific research, and help local communities.”

Photo Credit Ponant Explorations Group.

Report takeaways

Decarbonisation: In 2024, CO2 emissions per cruise day were 14% lower than in the reference year 2018, almost half the target of reducing them by 30% by 2030. This reduction is the result of several improvements in fleet energy efficiency and the use of alternative energy sources made in recent years.

To achieve the ambitious goal of net-zero by 2050, the group has also embarked on a programme of breakthrough innovation in naval design and propulsion. Co-funded by the European Union’s Innovation Fund (Emissions Trading System), Swap2Zero is an ambitious R&D project that uses six major decarbonisation technology building blocks that will enable the first transoceanic vessel to achieve zero CO2 eq1 emissions.

Elimination of single-use plastics: Among the significant actions undertaken in recent years, the elimination of single-use plastics is now 100% operational, with 20 tonnes of plastic waste avoided in one year. This action is in tandem with the widespread use of onboard systems for producing drinking water from seawater.

Treating waste: The group is also committed to reducing and treating all waste, 100% of which is now sorted on board. Meticulous collaborative work is being carried out with stakeholders at each port of call to achieve the target of recovering 50% of waste by 2026.

Since 2021, the Ponant Foundation has supported the international Blue Nature Alliance programme, which aims to develop marine protected areas worldwide. The Blue Nature Alliance is a global partnership founded and led by Conservation International. Since January 2022, the foundation has supported biodiversity conservation projects, particularly in New Caledonia, where it has led mangrove restoration initiatives, raised awareness, and empowered local communities to take the lead in these efforts.

(Source: Ponant Explorations Group)