DUBAI, UAE, 20 November 2025: Emirates announced orders at the Dubai Airshow 2025 for 65 additional Boeing 777 9 aircraft worth USD38 billion at list prices.

This takes the airline’s total orderbook with Boeing to 315 widebody aircraft, comprising 270 Boeing 777Xs, 10 Boeing 777 freighters, and 35 Boeing 787s. Its order book with GE Aerospace for GE9X engines increases to 540 units, including the 130 additional units signed at the show.

Emirates’ latest agreement with Boeing also provides strong backing for Boeing’s feasibility study to develop the 777-10, a larger variant of its 777X family, with the airline signing up for options to convert its latest 777-9 order into the 777-10 or the 777-8.

Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman and Chief Executive, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates is already the world’s largest Boeing 777 operator and we are expanding our commitment to the programme today with additional orders worth USD 38 billion for 65 Boeing 777-9s, and 130 GE9X engines. This is a long-term commitment and testament to our partnership with Boeing and GE, and to US aerospace.

“Each of our aircraft on order has been carefully factored into Emirates’ expansion plan, which is aligned to Dubai’s growth plans. Flying a young and modern fleet with innovative cabin products has always been a cornerstone of Emirates’ strategy, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with Boeing to receive delivery of our first 777-9s from Q2 of 2027, and to equip our latest aircraft with state-of-the-art, industry-leading onboard products.”

Commenting on the 777-10 study, HH Sheikh Ahmed noted: “Emirates has been open about the fact that we are keen for manufacturers to build larger capacity aircraft, which are more efficient to operate, especially with projected air traffic growth and increasing constraints at airports. We fully support Boeing’s feasibility study to develop the 777-10 and have options to convert our latest 777-9 order to the 777-10 or the 777-8.”

Over its 40-year history, Emirates has operated every model in the Boeing 777 family and today flies the largest 777 fleet in the world, powered by GE90 engines. Emirates’ 119 Boeing 777-300ERs, 10 Boeing 777-200LRs, and 11 Boeing 777 freighters connect Dubai to over 140 cities and facilitate trade, commerce and tourism traffic across six continents.

Emirates will be expecting Boeing aircraft deliveries through 2038, a long-term commitment and partnership that will engage the skills and craftsmanship of many thousands of workers who manufacture and assemble the 777X and GE9X engines at locations throughout the US.

