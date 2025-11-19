MAG rings in digital upgrade

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 November 2025: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is advancing its digital transformation journey with a series of enhancements across its airlines and loyalty platforms to give passengers a faster, more intuitive connected way to travel.

Since early 2025, MAG has rolled out digital innovations that enhance its end-to-end travel ecosystem — from booking to boarding — driving greater efficiency, convenience, and personalisation. These efforts form part of a broader transformation to integrate technology across the customer journey, reflecting MAG’s vision to be a future-ready aviation and travel services group powered by innovation and Malaysian Hospitality.

Photo credit: MAG. Winning awards: (Left) ASOCIO Outstanding Digital Transformation Organisation Award 2025; (Right) Platinum for Best Customer Experience in Contact Centre at the Contact Centre Asia Pacific Awards 2025.

TravelReady: Digital document verification

Malaysia Airlines is the first airline in Southeast Asia to introduce the TravelReady feature, integrating digital passport and visa verification directly into its online and mobile check-in process. Travellers can now upload and validate their documents before arriving at the airport, streamlining check-in and ensuring a smoother start to their journey.

Express booking and Apple Pay integration

Malaysia Airlines’ Express Booking simplifies the purchase process with one-click flight booking for returning customers. To make payment as effortless as possible, integration with Apple Pay provides a secure, convenient payment option for users booking flights on both the website and mobile app.

Real-Time Mobile App Notifications

Customers now receive timely alerts on boarding gate changes, flight status and baggage carousel information directly through the Malaysia Airlines mobile app, providing timely insights and reducing travel stress.

MAG’s Official Chatbot – Mavis

Mavis (Malaysia Airlines’ Virtual Interactive Service), available on the website, provides instant answers on Enrich privileges, in-flight offerings, and general queries. It can also escalate cases to live agents, generate check-in or booking links, share real-time flight updates, and deliver round-the-clock support, including weekends and public holidays.

Online redemption and check-in for oneworld flights

Enrich members can now redeem flights across the oneworld alliance directly through the Malaysia Airlines website, unlocking access to over 900 destinations worldwide on a single platform. The new Carrier Connect feature also enables online check-in for oneworld-operated flights, marking a key step toward a more connected alliance-wide digital experience.

MAG, Group Chief Digital & IT Officer Clarence Lee said: “Digital transformation is central to MAG’s strategy to deliver a modern, seamless travel experience. We are investing in technologies that simplify every touchpoint — from booking to post-travel — ensuring convenience, personalisation, and greater operational efficiency as a digitally empowered aviation group.”

Behind these customer-facing enhancements, MAG has strengthened its digital backbone with advanced tools, agile practices, and streamlined processes — all driven by its in-house digital team. A key milestone is the proprietary Online Check-in Product developed through the Digital Services Platform (DSP) for greater control, scalability, and responsiveness. Building on this, the recent DSP Booking cutover marks the first phase of MAG’s transition to its own internet booking engine — a significant step toward more seamless and innovative digital experiences.

Reaffirming its position as a digital leader in the aviation industry, MAG’s Digital Technology Office (DTO) was honoured in Taipei with the ASOCIO Outstanding Digital Transformation Organisation Award 2025 at the ASOCIO Digital Summit. The award ceremony, part of the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organisation (ASOCIO)’s flagship event, recognised MAG DTO’s significant achievements in leveraging digital technology to drive fundamental business transformation.

Adding to these digital achievements, MAG is proud to have been awarded Platinum for Best Customer Experience in Contact Centre at the Contact Centre Asia Pacific Awards 2025 in Hong Kong. This regional recognition follows MAG’s Gold win at the Malaysia Industry Excellence Awards in 2024.

(Source: MAG)