Pan Pacific hires commercial and marketing chief

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2025: Pan Pacific Hotels Group has appointed Celine Du as Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer, a seasoned commercial strategist with over three decades of experience across some of the world’s most prestigious luxury hotel brands.

Before joining PPHG, she held senior leadership roles at Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, where she led global commercial and marketing initiatives that elevated brand presence, strengthened market share, and delivered sustainable revenue growth across China and key international markets.

Photo credit: PPHG. Celine Du.

In her new role, she will oversee PPHG’s commercial strategy and performance across both corporate and property levels across its portfolio of Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands to maximise revenue generation and growth. In addition, she will drive channel management, loyalty, and global partnerships to enhance the Group’s commercial reach and customer engagement.

Her appointment comes at a transformative time for PPHG, following the recent rebranding of its three core brands, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites under three brands — Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL — in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

