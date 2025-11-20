Malaysia’s sports events spur holiday bookings

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2025: Malaysia’s major sporting events continue to attract both local and international interest, according to the latest search data from digital travel platform Agoda.

Search trends on Agoda show higher accommodation interest around key events such as the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon, Mount Kinabalu Climbathon, and IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi triathlon — highlighting how these events drive travel activity across the country.

Photo credit: Ironman Malaysia. 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Langkawi finishing line.

During the Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon weekend from 4 to 5 October, domestic searches rose 24% while international interest grew 7% year-on-year as locals and international runners alike gathered in the capital for the event.

The Marathon drew the most travel interest from Indonesia, Singapore and China. Additionally, among the top 10 markets expressing travel interest to Kuala Lumpur during this period, Agoda also reported high growth in searches from Bangladesh (+224%), Hong Kong SAR (+73%), South Korea (+48%), and Taiwan (+25%), alongside steady interest from Japan (+22%).

In Langkawi, the IRONMAN 70.3 on 1 November drew international attention to the island. The long-distance triathlon circuit, consisting of swimming, biking, and running, was set against the tropical backdrop of Langkawi’s scenic coast, picturesque villages, and lush forests, making it the perfect setting for an unforgettable race. The top five markets that expressed travel interest in Langkawi during the event included Singapore, India, South Korea, Bangladesh and Japan. Notably, travellers from South Korea and Bangladesh showed the highest growth in interest during the event, with 536% and 148% increases in searches, respectively.

In Sabah, the 32nd Mt Kinabalu International Climbathon on 19 October also elicited increased travel interest from athletes in the region. South Koreans expressed the most interest in this event, followed by Singaporeans and Chinese travellers seeking the adrenaline-pumping mountain race.

Notably, Singaporeans expressed the highest growth in interest, with an 84% increase in searches for Kota Kinabalu, the nearest major destination to Mount Kinabalu, during the race period.

These search and booking patterns suggested that Malaysia’s sports calendar continues to capture the attention of travellers from across Asia, reflecting the country’s potential as a destination where athletic pursuits and travel experiences go hand in hand. Such interest also signals broader opportunities for tourism growth and global exposure as Malaysia strengthens its position in the regional sports tourism market.

Recognising this potential, the Malaysian government recently announced a 50% income tax exemption for private companies that organise international-level arts, cultural, tourism, and sports or recreational competitions.

Introduced under the country’s Budget 2026, the incentive aims to encourage greater private-sector participation in global events and support Malaysia’s tourism and sports industries ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Agoda Country Director for Malaysia and Brunei Fabian Teja said: “Sporting events are much more than competitions. They inspire exploration and discovery. Beyond race weekends, these occasions allow travellers to experience more of what Malaysia has to offer, from its islands and rainforests to its colourful cities. Malaysia’s expanding sports calendar, supported by initiatives like the new tax incentive, highlights how travel and sports can work hand in hand to create a meaningful impact.”

(Source: Agoda)