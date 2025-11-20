A&K orders second luxury Nile riverboat

MELBOURNE, 21 November 2025: Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG) signed an agreement with Egyptian shipbuilder The Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman & Co.) this week for the construction of a second newbuild luxury riverboat.

A sister vessel to the highly anticipated Nile Seray, scheduled for delivery in late 2026, the new boat will be ready to sail the Nile in 2028. Yet to be named, it will mirror the sophisticated design and spacious accommodations of Nile Seray, featuring 32 elegant suites for just 64 guests.

Photo credit: A&K. Rendering of the second luxury Nile riverboat.

Each suite will offer a minimum of 33 sqm, with floor-to-ceiling windows and waterside balconies. Two suites will boast full private balconies with outdoor spa pools overlooking the ancient river.

“This second vessel represents our absolute confidence in Egypt’s enduring appeal and our commitment to setting new standards in Nile cruising,” said AKTG CEO Cristina Levis. “Having two sister ships of this calibre allows us to offer even more travellers the exceptional experiences that have defined A&K’s presence in Egypt since 1977.”

Legacy reinvented

A&K’s relationship with the Nile dates back to founder Geoffrey Kent’s pioneering vision, inspired by a chance encounter with David Niven on the set of Death on the Nile in 1977. Kent subsequently leased the SS Memnon, launched A&K’s first Nile cruise, and established a legacy of innovation that continues to this day. With this expansion, A&K’s Egyptian fleet will grow to six luxury vessels, including the intimate Zein Nile Chateau dahabiya and the elegant Sun Boat III and Sun Boat IV riverboats.

“Egypt is experiencing a remarkable renaissance in luxury tourism, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation,” said A&K Senior Vice President for Egypt and the Middle East, Amr Badr.

“These new vessels represent not just an expansion of our fleet, but a deepening of our commitment to Egypt and its people. Working with The Arab Contractors shipyard and in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism demonstrates our confidence in Egyptian craftsmanship and our dedication to supporting the local economy.”

The vessel will feature two restaurants, a spa with two treatment rooms, a well-equipped gymnasium, and a top deck with canopied daybeds, swimming pool, and outdoor bar with wraparound views of the Nile valley.

Photo credit: A&K. Left to right: Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of AKTG, and Engineer Ahmed El Assar, Chairman of the Arab Contractors Company.

Strategic expansion

AKTG’s announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Egyptian tourism, with the recent opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, which displays 100,000 artefacts, including King Tutankhamun’s complete treasure collection for the first time since its discovery in 1922.

A&K reports that bookings for Egypt have increased significantly year-on-year, particularly for its tailor-made holidays and private experiences.

The expansion forms part of AKTG’s broader investment in its A&K Sanctuary portfolio, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2025. The company has announced significant developments across multiple continents, including the recently opened Pure Amazon riverboat in Peru, the reimagined Gorilla Forest Lodge in Uganda, and Baines’ Lodge in Botswana’s Okavango Delta. Future openings include Kitirua Plains Lodge in Kenya’s Amboseli region (mid-2026) and a luxury retreat in Moab, Utah.

“Egypt has always held a special place in A&K’s story,” added Levis. “These vessels embody our understanding that luxury today is defined not by excess, but by space, authenticity, and the quality of experience. They reflect how we see travel: deeply personal, beautifully crafted, and rooted in genuine connection to place.”

(Source: A&K)