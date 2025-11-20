PAL boosts flights to Los Angeles for summer 2026

MANILA, Philippines, 21 November: As demand for travel between Manila and the West Coast of the USA continues to grow, Philippine Airlines (PAL) will expand its Manila–Los Angeles nonstop service from 14 to 18 flights weekly, starting 1 June 2026.

Currently, PAL’s Manila-Los Angeles flights operate twice daily using the Boeing 777 aircraft. By June next year, it will increase flights to three daily on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays (PR122/PR123).

Photo credit: PAL.

Flight schedule Manila-Los Angeles

(PR122/PR123 four weekly Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

Flight schedule Los Angeles-Manila

(PR122/PR123 four weekly Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays).

“By increasing our capacity on this key route, we are opening doors for travellers to experience the world-class service and heartfelt hospitality unique to Philippine Airlines, while also supporting the dynamic economic relationship that drives opportunities between the Philippines and the US,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall.

The expanded service offers travellers seamless connections to PAL’s extensive domestic and regional network in Southeast and East Asia.

The increase of flights to Los Angeles marks a significant step in PAL’s North American expansion and coincides with the planned boost in Manila–Seattle services, which will grow from three to five times weekly effective 25 November 2025. These additions further bolster the airline’s daily flights to San Francisco and Guam, thrice-weekly service to New York, and five-times weekly flights to Honolulu.

Complementing the flag carrier’s existing daily Manila–Guam service is PAL’s soon-to-be-launched thrice-weekly Cebu–Guam nonstop flights starting 16 December 2025, which will establish the only direct air link between the two destinations.

(Source: PAL)