BANGKOK, 20 November 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the signing of Centara Life Osaka, marking the group’s second property in Japan and further strengthening its presence in one of Asia’s most dynamic hospitality markets.

Located in the heart of Osaka, the 300-key hotel is conveniently situated near multiple train and subway stations, just 450 metres from Centara Grand Hotel Osaka. Beyond supporting Centara’s long-term international expansion strategy, this proximity between the two Osaka properties enhances operational efficiency, guest experience synergies, and brand awareness in Osaka, Japan.

Rendering of Centara Life Osaka’s vibrant lobby, showcasing the brand’s colorful and stylish design ethos.

The property will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment before reopening under the Centara Life brand in Q2 2026. The total project value is estimated at JPY12.7 billion, comprising JPY5.3 billion in equity investment — jointly funded on a 50:50 basis by CENTEL (Central Plaza Hotel Public Company Limited) and Taisei Corporation — and approximately JPY7.4 billion in project financing.

One of Centara’s six distinctive brands, Centara Life offers a contemporary, lifestyle-driven hotel collection that combines modern design, elevated essentials, and seamless travel experiences. The brand delivers fresh and flexible stays that uplift everyday travel for all, blending comfort and convenience with Centara’s signature warm Thai-inspired hospitality. Centara Life Osaka will cater to both business and leisure travellers seeking modern amenities in a vibrant urban setting.

“We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Japan through this new signing, which marks the next step in our long-term collaboration with Taisei Corporation,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat. “Following the success of Centara Grand Osaka, this new property offers another opportunity to share Centara’s distinctive hospitality in one of Asia’s most vibrant cities. Together with our valued partner, we aim to deliver a modern, lifestyle-focused experience while creating meaningful synergies between our two Osaka properties.”

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 84 properties span all major Thai destinations, as well as the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, The Centara Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

(Source: Your Stories — Centara Hotels & Resorts)