Meliá Hotels unveils Asia-wide expansion

SINGAPORE, 14 November 2025: Meliá Hotels International, a leading Spanish hotel group, is accelerating its presence across Asia with a series of landmark openings in 2026 and beyond.

Led by the debut of Paradisus by Meliá Bali in December 2025, the company is expanding its premium and luxury portfolio.

Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort.

Indonesia

Paradisus by Meliá Bali marks the company’s first all-inclusive luxury resort in Asia, introducing its signature ‘Destination Inclusive’ concept to the region.

Vietnam

In Q2 2026, Meliá Serenity Cam Ranh Beach Resort will open along Vietnam’s Long Beach, designed as a sanctuary for personalised well-being.

Later in 2026, Meliá Aurea Nha Trang will join the portfolio beside the iconic Villa Le Corail Gran Meliá, offering refined beachfront luxury in one of Vietnam’s most vibrant coastal destinations.

Over the next two years, Meliá Hotels International will also transform Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat into a property under The Meliá Collection, the company’s curated collection of independent hotels. Located in Ba Vi National Park, just an hour’s drive from Hanoi, the property seamlessly blends French colonial architecture with traditional Vietnamese village style, surrounded by majestic mountains and lush greenery.

Laos

Currently operating as Grand Luang Prabang, an affiliated property of Meliá, the property will be rebranded under The Meliá Collection within the next two years.

UAE

Set to open in 2026, on Dubai’s Port de la Mer peninsula, Gran Meliá Dubai Jumeirah will have a day-to-night beach club atmosphere. Top-tier concepts like Novikov Beach and Park Chinois bring Mediterranean, Asian and 1930s Shanghai-inspired aesthetics to the coastline. The resort will also offer an infinity pool, a full-service spa, wellness programming, and direct access to the beach and marina.

Maldives

Marking the brand’s first property in the Maldives, Meliá Amilla Fushi will introduce the group’s refined approach to resort living in Baa Atoll. Scheduled to open in 2026, the resort will feature private villas, a spa and leisure centre, and a collection of world-class dining concepts.

Expansion Beyond Asia

The Meliá Collection continues its global expansion with a series of new boutique openings across Italy and Spain, including Residenza Cardinale in Milan and Bahia Estepona in Andalucía. Each property reflects the brand’s focus on distinctive design, local authenticity, and experiential luxury.

Further strengthening its lifestyle offering, Meliá Hotels International has entered a strategic partnership with MiM Hotels, the boutique brand owned by global football legend Lionel Messi. Under this agreement, MiM Hotels’ properties across Spain and Andorra will join The Meliá Collection.

(Source: Meliá Hotels International)