SAMUI ISLAND, Thailand, 14 November 2025: Centara Reserve Samui, the first in Centara’s curated luxury collection of hotels established in Thailand, will celebrate its 4th anniversary this December.

Having achieved a remarkable milestone — winning prestigious awards and marking four years as Thailand’s Leading Luxury Resort — the brand announces its expansion to Krabi.

Since opening its doors in 2021, the resort has set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality in Thailand, combining refined design, immersive dining, and holistic wellness with award-winning service, earning recognition as one of Asia’s most distinguished island sanctuaries, delivering extraordinary experiences that have captured the hearts of discerning travellers from around the world.

Discover Timeless Island Living

Unwind in sophisticated tropical splendour at Centara Reserve Samui, an iconic sanctuary on Koh Samui’s most sought-after stretch of Chaweng Beach. Set against powder-soft sands and turquoise waters, the resort seamlessly blends timeless colonial charm with contemporary design, creating a stage for experiences that are both intimate and extraordinary.

Centara Reserve Samui showcases a personalised concept of bespoke luxury escapes. Crafted for travellers who seek meaningful experiences in exclusive settings, the resort tells the story of its destination through its design, service, and immersive experiences. Through the vision of renowned design firm AvroKO, the property seamlessly blends colonial inspiration with traditional Thai woodcraft and contemporary elegance.

From the moment guests enter the light-filled lobby adorned with a handcrafted wooden Lighting, to the spacious suites and pool villas featuring white-washed oak and intricately carved wood details, every corner of the resort exudes sophistication. Outside, alfresco pavilions and living areas frame stunning ocean views, providing a serene backdrop for relaxation and reflection.

Step into Reserve Gastronome, a journey of exquisite flavours

The resort also offers six extraordinary culinary journeys, each offering a diverse dining experience across three distinctive venues.

Salt Society Beach Bar & Kitchen is the island’s bespoke destination, offering a chic, laid-back vibe with fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and creative cocktails presented with understated flair. At the same time, curated playlists set the tempo for sunlit afternoons and unforgettable nights.

The Terrace begins the day with an abundant breakfast spread and continues throughout with comfort food from around the world on the menu, all presented with contemporary flair.

Sa-Nga – Redefined Thai Cuisine. Thai culinary heritage is elevated with modern artistry, where timeless flavours are reimagined through innovative techniques. The result is a refined dining journey that honours Thailand’s rich cultural heritage while presenting it in a fresh, sophisticated way.

Act 5 – The Grill, the Ultimate Steakhouse Experience. Exceptional meats, Thai Wagyu beef, and fresh seafood are grilled to perfection in our KOPA ovens. Classic steakhouse dining is redefined with contemporary flair, offering a signature stage for crafted indulgence.

The Gin Run, a signature gin bar, where artistry and innovation meet. Handcrafted creations made by our resident mixologist celebrate the spirit of gin, infused with botanicals, herbs, and island-grown ingredients. From timeless classics with a tropical twist to bold new blends layered with character, each pour tells its own story. With an atmosphere both chic and inviting, The Gin Run is the perfect setting to sip, savour, and discover the art of gin in paradise.

Pool Bar is your poolside delight, offering refreshing cocktails, light bites, and relaxed tunes beside sparkling waters. Whether basking in the sun or unwinding in the shade, it’s the perfect setting for leisurely afternoons and laid-back gatherings.

Private beach dinners under the stars and personalised in-room dining complete the journey – each carefully curated to spark connection, celebrate flavour, and write new Reserve stories.

These venues, along with the resort’s other culinary offerings, create memorable dining moments rooted in local flavours and luxurious settings, making every meal a celebration of Samui’s finest produce.

First Reserve Spa Cenvaree

Well-being is also at the heart of Centara Reserve Samui at Reserve Spa Cenvaree, a global first for the Centara brand. A serene sanctuary boasts its own organic herb garden, where skilled therapists escort guests to select and handpick their treatment ingredients personally. They are blended and infused in oils and clays for their own inspiring spa journeys, which pamper and cultivate a deep sense of well-being.

With seven treatment rooms complete with steam and sauna facilities, the spa embodies Centara’s philosophy of holistic well-being, offering treatments that balance tradition with innovation.

Spa Cenvaree is a multi-award-winning operator delivering exceptional spa journeys inspired by traditional Thai healing with over 35 spas in South-East Asia and the Middle East.

Award-Winning Excellence

Centara Reserve Samui has garnered a series of prestigious awards, cementing its status as one of Thailand’s leading luxury resorts. The accolades include:

Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025 – the Beach + Island Resorts category;

TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice Awards – Best of the Best;

Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Award​ – Outstanding Customer ​review;

DestinAsian Reader’s Choice Award 2025 – Thailand’s ​top 10 best resorts in 2025​;

Smart Travel Asia Traveller’s Choice Award 2025 – top 10 wedding hotels in Asia​;

Navigator Most Wanted Awards Hospitality Award 2025​.

Celebrating Four Years of Timeless Island Living

To mark the milestone, Centara Reserve Samui is introducing an exclusive celebratory package, titled “Reserve Chapter Four.” This experience includes daily breakfast for two, round-trip airport transfers, a holistic spa journey with extended treatment time, a Gin Run Mixologist Class, signature cocktails across multiple venues, and an exclusive resort credit for guests staying in suites and villas.

https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centarareserve/crs/reserve-chapter-4

(Source: Your Stories — Centrara Hotels & Resorts)