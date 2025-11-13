Michelin Guide lands in New Zealand

SINGAPORE, 14 November 2025: Michelin Guide has arrived in Aotearoa, New Zealand*, marking its first-ever expansion into Oceania.

The inaugural edition, due to launch in mid-2026, will cover four destinations: Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown.

Piha Beach, Auckland, New Zealand. Photo credit: Al Guthrie.

Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said: “We are thrilled to bring the MICHELIN Guide to Aotearoa New Zealand for the very first time. The country offers a rich and diverse culinary landscape, shaped by its indigenous Māori heritage, Pacific influences, and a new generation of chefs who champion local produce with creativity and passion.”

Tourism New Zealand is backing the project. New Zealand’s Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Louise Upston, commented: “This recognition is more than a win for our chefs and winemakers — it’s a triumph for our entire hospitality and tourism sector. It celebrates the incredible dedication and talent of the people who bring our food and beverage experiences to life every day.”

Michelin Keys

The announcement of the Michelin Guide’s debut in New Zealand follows the 2025 Michelin Global Keys project, which awarded its key distinction to 19 hotels in New Zealand.

*Aotearoa is the Māori name for New Zealand, with the most common translation being “Land of the Long White Cloud”.

(Source: Tourism New Zealand)