Marriott recruits India’s Fern for Series launch

NEW DELHI, India, 24 November 2025: Marriott International confirms the global debut of Series by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, with the launch of The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott in India.

This new collection brand is designed to celebrate regional character while delivering the trusted consistency of Marriott’s global standards. The first phase of openings includes 26 hotels across key destinations in India, bringing over 1900 rooms to Marriott’s portfolio and marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion.

Left to right: Bhanu The Fern Forest Resort & Spa Jambughoda, Series by Marriott; The Fern Heaven on The Hills Hatgad-Saputara, Series by Marriott.

Series by Marriott is a regionally created, globally connected collection brand that brings together locally recognised hotel groups under the trusted umbrella of Marriott Bonvoy. Designed for ‘global domestic’ travellers, the brand offers the basics done well – comfortable rooms, reliable service, and locally relevant experiences that reflect the character of each destination.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, is the brand’s inaugural set of properties to open globally, showcasing a collection of eco-sensitive hotels rooted in sustainability and regional charm. From bustling business hubs to serene leisure escapes, each property is crafted to fulfil the travel purpose of every guest – whether it’s sealing a deal, reconnecting with loved ones, or simply taking a moment to pause.

First phase openings – November 2025

The first wave of openings under The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, brings over 1900 rooms across 26 properties in 23 cities, including:

All properties under The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International — allowing members to earn points for their stay at the new hotels, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalisation and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Series by Marriott marks its initial launch through a founding deal with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL) in India, a key growth market for Marriott International. CG Hospitality, the hospitality division of the multi-national conglomerate CG Corp Global, is the majority stakeholder in CHPL.

(Source: Marriott International)