Hong Kong’s Kai Tai takes off again

HONG KONG, 24 November 2025: Cathay presents the “Taking off Again with Kai Tak” audio-visual experience with a captivating journey through the shared history of Cathay and Hong Kong, at the West Bridge of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP).

As the exclusive Founding Travel Partner at Kai Tak Sports Park, Cathay is committed to supporting the development of sports, arts and culture, and promoting mega events that put Hong Kong on the world stage. The Cathay-branded West Bridge is the latest initiative in Cathay’s partnership with KTSP, offering an audio-visual experience stretching close to 100 metres that transforms the walk between Sung Wong Toi MTR and the Kai Tak Stadium into a vibrant timeline.

Photo credit: Cathay.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “Kai Tak has an important place in Cathay’s history, representing the origin of our journey and having been our home for many decades. The West Bridge is located on the historic extension of the former Kai Tak Airport runway, where our aircraft once touched down. We aim to bring the audio-visual experience at West Bridge to life by showcasing key milestones that have shaped our story and connecting visitors with the spirit that has propelled both Hong Kong and Cathay through the decades.

“The West Bridge is more than just a passage — it’s a living showcase of movement, aspiration, and shared pride. We hope everyone, from lifelong fans to first-time guests, comes and leaves Kai Tak Sports Park feeling inspired, welcomed, and part of a legacy that empowers them to move beyond.”

Kai Tak Sports Park Chief Executive Officer John Sharkey said: “We are delighted to unveil this spectacular feature that showcases the strong relationship between Cathay and the Kai Tak precinct, which has played an important part in the aviation history of Hong Kong and its home carrier.

“With our strategic collaboration, we aspire to establish a focal point for both local and international audiences and enhance Hong Kong’s profile on the world stage. Witnessing this feature is truly spectacular — a must-see for everyone.” ​

The Cathay-branded West Bridge is the Greater Bay Area’s first aviation-themed audio-visual experience within a sports venue.

Presented by Cathay, the “Taking off Again with Kai Tak” audio-visual experience will be open daily from 1000 to 2200 until 31 December 2025*. Visitors from Hong Kong and around the world are invited to immerse themselves in this extraordinary journey through time and explore the unique stories of Cathay, Kai Tak and Hong Kong.

(Source: Cathay)