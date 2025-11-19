Hainan adds route to Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE, 20 November 2025: Hainan Airlines will commence twice-weekly flights from Qionghai in Hainan province to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, effective 7 December 2025, following the successful reintroduction of flights from Haikou, the province’s capital, last May.

The airline will deploy a 179-seat Boeing 737-800 on the Qionghai-Kuala Lumpur route, flying twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays. Round-trip fares start at USD221.

Photo credit: Hainan Airlines. Hainan Airlines unveiled its new A330 series aircraft in the Hainan Free Trade Port on 2 November.

Qionghai is a county-level city located in the eastern part of Hainan Province, China, a large tropical island province situated in the southernmost part of the country, in the South China Sea.

Kuala Lumpur is a popular destination for Hainanese travellers, but Qionghai is also the ancestral home of many overseas Chinese, particularly those living in Southeast Asia, making it a meaningful destination for Malaysians of Hainanese descent keen to reconnect with their ancestral heritage.

Flight schedule Qionghai-Kuala Lumpur

Scheduled for launch on 7 December 2025. Flight time: Three hours and 10 minutes.

HU497 departs Qionghai (BAR) at 1640 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2010.

HU498 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1215 and arrives in Qionghai (BAR) at 1525.

Meanwhile, Hainan Airlines also operates a direct route from Haikou (HAK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and will increase frequencies from five to six weekly, effective 1 December. (Additional flight on Mondays). Currently, flights depart Haikou Meilan International Airport (HAK) on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Flight schedule Haikou-Kuala Lumpur

HU755 departs Haikou (HAK) at 1640 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2010.

HU756 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2115 and arrives in Haikou (HAK) at 0040.

(Source: Skyscanner, Hainan Airlines)