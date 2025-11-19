Ethiopian assigns 737 MAX to expand regional routes

DUBAI, 20 November 2025: Ethiopian Airlines earlier this week confirmed it has ordered 11 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing.

The agreement for 11 B737-8, signed at the Dubai Airshow, will enable Ethiopian Airlines to grow its regional and international networks and expand its Addis Ababa hub.

Photo credit: Ethiopian Airlines. On the books, 11 additional 737 MAX jets from Boeing.

“We are thrilled to be announcing our agreement with Boeing for an additional 11 B737-8 aircraft during the Dubai Airshow,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew. “The order will support our growth plans that we have set as part of our vision and strategy. We are happy that our partnership with Boeing continues to grow over the years, and we look forward to flying Boeing aircraft for years to come.”

The carrier leverages the reliability, efficiency, and range of its 737 MAX fleet on routes across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southern Europe, where quick turnarounds and frequency are essential to meet passenger demand.

“Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to expand its 737 MAX fleet underscores its leadership in Africa. Our new agreement also strengthens our nearly 80-year partnership with the airline and region,” said Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing Brad McMullen. “We are proud that our efficient and versatile aircraft will continue to play a pivotal role in Ethiopian Airlines’ growth as they further connect the African continent and the world.”

(Source: Ethiopian Airlines)