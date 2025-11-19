Etihad increases Airbus orders

DUBAI, 20 November 2025: Etihad Airways confirms a significant expansion of its Airbus widebody fleet by placing a firm order for six A330-900s, becoming the latest A330neo customer.

In addition, the airline has disclosed an order for seven additional A350-1000s (total 27) and three A350F (total 10).

Photo credit: Etihad

The agreement was signed earlier this week at the Dubai Airshow, where Etihad Airways also announced the commitment of nine A330-900s on lease from Avolon.

“These aircraft strengthen our operations across medium-haul, long-haul, and cargo. The A330neo brings the right combination of efficiency and flexibility for our regional and mid-range growth, while the A350-1000 continues to deliver exceptional performance on our long-haul network. The A350F freighter adds significant capability to our cargo division as global demand continues to expand. Our partnership with Airbus continues to play an important role in shaping our future fleet, and we are proud to be building one of the world’s most modern and efficient widebody operations,” said Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

“Etihad Airways’ continued investment in our latest-generation widebody aircraft is a testament to the strength of our partnership and the shared vision we have for the future of aviation in the UAE and beyond,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. “The combination of the A350 Family and A330neo will deliver unmatched efficiency and flexibility to Etihad’s operations, supporting its future development.”

The A350 is the world’s most modern widebody aircraft, designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles / 18,000 kilometres non-stop. The aircraft features state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics, delivering unmatched efficiency and comfort. Its latest-generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials provide a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs, and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft.

The A350F features the largest main deck cargo door in the industry, with fuselage length and capacity optimised around the industry’s standard pallets and containers. The A350F is also the only freighter aircraft that will fully meet ICAO’s enhanced CO₂ emissions standards, coming into effect in 2027. The assembly of the test aircraft in Toulouse is currently underway.

Powered by the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo is designed to fly up to 8,100 nautical miles / 15,000 kilometres non-stop and to reduce fuel burn, CO2 emissions, and operating costs by 25% compared to previous-generation competitor aircraft. The A330neo features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a unique flying experience.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A330neo and the A350 Family can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims to have its aircraft capable of up to 100% SAF by 2030.

(Source: Etihad)