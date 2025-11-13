KUCHING, 14 November 2025: Sarawak’s participation at World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025 garnered two acknowledgements that highlight the State’s continued efforts to share its natural and cultural heritage with global audiences.

Sarawak was recognised with the Best Stand Feature Award at the WTM Best Stand Awards 2025 for its first-of-its-kind LED Arch installation at the Sarawak Pavilion. The design featured a sequence of interchanging visuals featuring the Mulu Pinnacles, the Three Sisters Waterfall of Long San, Baram, and the Miri–Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park.

The LED arch with interchanging landscape visuals at the Sarawak Pavilion, WTM London 2025 — a showcase of Sarawak’s natural beauty and immersive storytelling under the Gateway to Borneo theme.

Held from 4 to 6 November, WTM London, one of the world’s largest tourism marketplaces, gathered 5,000 exhibitors from 180 countries and regions.

Sarawak’s participation, led by the Sarawak Tourism Board in collaboration with state agencies and industry partners, featured 15 co-exhibitors united in showcasing the State’s diverse tourism offerings on the global stage.

Judges highlighted the “eye-catching” waterfall sequence, noting its effective use of audio-visual features. The installation was conceptualised to introduce visitors to Sarawak’s varied landscapes through a simple, visually cohesive presentation that blends creative display with educational intent.

Sarawak was also named among the Top 10 Most Desirable Regions (Worldwide) at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards 2025. The plaque was presented at the Sarawak Pavilion (N10-400), reflecting continuing interest from travellers who appreciate destinations rooted in culture, nature, and authenticity.

“These acknowledgements encourage us to continue refining how we present Sarawak internationally,” said Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, Chief Executive Officer of Sarawak Tourism Board. “WTM London provides an important platform for us to share our stories with partners, media, and visitors, and we are grateful for the positive engagement we received.”

Both recognitions complemented Sarawak’s broader showcase at WTM London 2025, which included cultural performances, trade and media interactions, and the introduction of the “Sarawak Welcomes You” video and the Borneo UNESCO Sites Packages. These efforts contribute to Sarawak’s role in supporting Malaysia’s preparations for Visit Malaysia 2026, which is anchored in sustainability, community empowerment, and Sarawak’s CANFF pillars: Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals.

For more information on Sarawak tourism, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board).