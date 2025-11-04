DUBAI, UAE, 5 November 2025: Emirates will deploy a six-weekly service on the Dubai-Cairo route effective December 2025, with operations scaling to daily from February 2026.

Scheduled for maximum connectivity with the airline’s global network, the additional frequencies will cater to the increased demand during the peak winter season.

From 1 February 2026, this will scale to a daily flight with revised timings that will complement the current schedule of four daily flights.

The increase will reinforce the airline’s confidence in meeting strong demand for leisure and corporate travel in and out of Egypt.

Deploying a Boeing 777, the flight schedule is optimised for seamless connections with key destinations in Asia, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

As one of the earliest destinations on Emirates’ global network, Egypt has long been a priority market for the airline. Cairo already boasts the highest deployment of the iconic Emirates A380s in the Middle East and North Africa, outside of Dubai, and once live with the fifth daily service, will also become the most served city in the airline’s African network, a testament to the airline’s ongoing commitment to the market as it approaches 40 years of service.

Emirates Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “As one of the region’s busiest gateways for both passengers and cargo, Cairo has long been a key destination for Emirates. The additional service will make it easier for customers to connect across our network, while fostering strong trade and tourism links between Egypt, the UAE and the wider world. On the eve of our 40th anniversary of operations in Cairo, the enhanced schedule is a mark of our unwavering commitment to the region. We’d like to extend our thanks to the Egyptian authorities for their support in securing this new frequency and look forward to welcoming passengers on board soon.”

Egypt and the UAE have longstanding, strong bilateral relations, including numerous tourism, industrial, and commercial developments across Cairo and the country’s northern coast, as well as in other areas. The additional frequency is designed to enhance connectivity between the two countries, while also increasing cargo capacity in and out of Egypt, offering 300 tonnes via the belly of a Boeing 777 every week. Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s freight division, uplifts key commodities, including beloved Egyptian fresh produce such as strawberries and other fruits and vegetables, further stimulating the economy and connecting Egyptian businesses with their global customers, quickly, reliably and efficiently.

Emirates has firmly established itself as a long-term partner of Egypt’s aviation, tourism, and trade since its inaugural flight in 1986. Since then, the airline has scaled its operations, increased frequencies, and served over 10 million passengers to and from the market, forging key inbound traffic from China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, and Australia, among others.

