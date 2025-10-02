Thai AirAsia expands domestic routes

BANGKOK, 3 October 2025: Thai AirAsia is taking off with two brand-new domestic routes from its Suvarnabhumi base: Bangkok – Chiang Rai (twice daily) and Bangkok – Nakhon Si Thammarat (daily).

The move is designed to facilitate smoother connections to domestic destinations for international passengers arriving at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Services started 1 October 2025.

Flights from the BKK hub to Chiang Rai and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

With AirAsia serving both Bangkok airports — Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK) — the airline offers travellers more options and flexibility.

The airline will launch a special inaugural fare starting from THB950 per segment via the airline’s website and the AirAsia MOVE app.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “The final quarter of the year through early next year is a prime travel season, with both domestic and international travellers flocking to explore Thailand. Operating from two Bangkok hubs—Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang— allows us to attract new customer segments and enhance connectivity across our network, reinforcing AirAsia’s leadership in Thailand’s domestic market.”

With the additions of Chiang Rai and Nakhon Si Thammarat, the airline operates 11 direct routes from Suvarnabhumi alone. Combined with flights from Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and more, AirAsia now offers a record 41 domestic routes nationwide.

Currently, Thai AirAsia offers up to eight direct flights daily between Bangkok and Chiang Rai, with six flights daily departing from Don Mueang (DMK) and two daily from Suvarnabhumi (BKK). Meanwhile, the Bangkok–Nakhon Si Thammarat route is served with four flights daily (three from Don Mueang and one from Suvarnabhumi).

Flight schedule Bangkok – Chiang Rai

Twice daily round-trips using an A320 with 180 seats in a single class.

FD150 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0650 and arrives in Chiang Rai (CEI) at 0810

FD152 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1430 and arrives in Chiang Rai (CEI) at 1555.

FD151 departs Chiang Rai (CEI) at 0840 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1000.

FD153 departs Chiang Rai (CE) at 1625 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1750.

(Source: Thai AirAsia).