Maldivian partners with AVIAREPS India

NEW DELHI, India, 3 October 2025: Maldivian, the national airline of the Maldives, has appointed AVIAREPS India as its official General Sales Agent (GSA) for South India, reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market and strengthening trade partnerships in a region that serves as a significant gateway to the Maldives.

The Maldives welcomed 85,306 Indian visitors, representing a 4.7% year-over-year increase, through the end of August 2025. India now ranks 6th among source markets with a 5.7% share of total arrivals, reaffirming its strategic significance.

Photo credit: Maldivian – AVIAREPS.

With projections indicating a further 20% growth in 2025, Maldivian is poised to capture a larger share of the outbound segment, particularly from South India, where proximity and connectivity make the Maldives one of the most convenient international getaways.

Flight schedule

Kochi–Malé (COK–MLE): Four weekly services on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Trivandrum–Malé (TRV–MLE): four weekly services on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

With this schedule, Maldivian ensures convenient departures and arrivals for Indian travellers, while also offering seamless domestic inter-island connections — the most extensive in the Maldives — allowing visitors to access luxury resorts, adventure hubs, cultural experiences, and wellness retreats across the archipelago.

“We are greatly encouraged by the growing interest from the Indian market, and the event in South India further reaffirmed the importance of this region for us,” said Maldivian Managing Director Ibrahim Iyas. “With the support of AVIAREPS, we look forward to building stronger trade partnerships and welcoming even more Indian travellers to experience the Maldives and its diverse offerings.”

AVIAREPS COO Aviation Marcelo Kaiser commented: “We are proud to partner with Maldivian as their General Sales Agent in South India, one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets in the region. India is not only a key source market for the Maldives but also one with immense potential for sustained growth. With our strong local expertise and deep trade relationships, AVIAREPS will ensure Maldivian strengthens its visibility, expands its reach, and provides Indian travellers with seamless access to the Maldives.”

With enhanced connectivity and dedicated trade representation, Maldivian is set to elevate its brand recall and market penetration, making the Maldives more accessible than ever for Indian travellers.