Stelliers reveals Hoteliers of the Year 2025

BANGKOK, 2 October 2025: Stelliers, an awards platform for Asia’s hoteliers, has unveiled the winners of the Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards, presented by NORDAQ, during a Grand Awards Ceremony in the Thai capital.

Thailand hoteliers shone at the event, with 11 of the winners coming from Thailand hotels and resorts.

Hotelier of the Year: Vidya Sagar, General Manager of Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve property, was named Hotelier of the Year.

Butler of the Year: Wutthinan Jullao, Assistant Executive Butler, The St Regis Bangkok.

Chef of the Year: Hiroshi Yamaguchi, Japanese Head Chef, Capella Hanoi.

Now in its 12th edition, Stelliers attracted a record-breaking number of applications from hoteliers across 12 countries in Asia, including Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam – underscoring the broad reach and growing prestige of Stelliers as a leading hotelier recognition platform.

“This year’s winners remind us that hospitality is about people – their care, creativity, and resilience,” said Stelliers co-founder Stephane de Montgros. “By celebrating these individuals, we hope every hotel professional feels recognised, valued, and inspired to continue leading the industry forward.”

Stelliers Asia 2025 Awards Ceremony, presented by NORDAQ Highlights:

· 21 winners recognised across 21 award categories, spanning every department of hotel operations.

· A prestigious black-tie Awards Ceremony at Capella Bangkok, attended by more than 200 hospitality leaders and VIP guests.

· A celebration of both rising stars and established leaders, reflecting the depth and diversity of Asia’s hospitality talent from across the region.

For more information, visit www.stelliers.com.