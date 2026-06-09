KUALA LUMPUR, 10 June 2026: Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) successfully concluded its participation at the Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2026 with a strong achievement, winning 3rd Place for the Best Booth Creative Award at the 20th anniversary edition of Malaysia’s premier dive exhibition.

Held from 5 to 7 June 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, MIDE 2026 was themed “Forged by the Ocean — Two Decades of Passion, Purpose and Protection”. The theme united dive industry professionals, marine tourism stakeholders, conservation advocates and travel trade partners to strengthen collaboration and advance regional dive tourism development.

Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) CEO, Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor proudly receives the 3rd Place Best Booth Creative Award during the 20th-anniversary edition of the Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 2026, held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur.

The recognition reflects STB’s continued efforts to elevate Sarawak’s presence in the regional marine and dive tourism sector through a creative and engaging destination showcase. Sarawak’s marine tourism offerings were highlighted through its rich underwater attractions, including the Miri-Sibuti Coral Reefs National Park, the pristine waters of Kuching and Sematan, Satang Islands, and historic World War II shipwreck dive sites, all of which continue to form key pillars of Sarawak’s marine tourism portfolio under Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

Marine and dive tourism remain an important niche segment for Sarawak as we continue to diversify our tourism offerings and strengthen our presence in key international markets.

Our participation at MIDE 2026 provided valuable opportunities to reconnect with industry stakeholders, reinforce strategic partnerships, and showcase Sarawak’s unique underwater experiences to both trade partners and dive enthusiasts,” said Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer, Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor.

Industry representatives and Sarawak-based dive operators engage directly with travel trade partners and dive enthusiasts at the Sarawak Pavilion during MIDE 2026.

STB’s participation at the Sarawak Pavilion, located at Booth A010–A012, successfully showcased the destination under the brand identity “Sarawak – More to Discover”, while serving as a dedicated platform for engagement with both trade partners and dive enthusiasts.

Throughout the three-day expo, the Sarawak Pavilion attracted strong visitor engagement through immersive destination video screenings, visual showcases of Sarawak’s underwater landscapes, and promotional activities designed to sustain visitor interest and highlight the state’s marine tourism offerings.

The booth’s creative presentation and destination storytelling contributed to STB being recognised with the 3rd Place Best Booth Creative Award at MIDE 2026.

The participation also facilitated meaningful business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) interactions, enabling Sarawak-based dive operators to connect directly with international buyers, travel agents, and dive enthusiasts, while generating new business leads and exploring future collaboration opportunities, including joint promotions and familiarisation (FAM) trips.

STB strengthened its industry engagement through networking sessions with key dive operators and tourism stakeholders, further reinforcing strategic relationships within the marine tourism sector.

The participation at MIDE 2026 further underscores STB’s commitment to sustainable tourism development, highlighting the importance of protecting marine ecosystems while promoting responsible diving experiences that ensure the long-term preservation of Sarawak’s underwater heritage.

Overall, STB’s participation at MIDE 2026 successfully strengthened destination visibility, enhanced industry engagement, earned recognition for creative booth presentation, and reinforced Sarawak’s

positioning as a premier dive destination in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)