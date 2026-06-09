TAT presents Amazing Thailand Grand Sale

BANGKOK, 10 June 2026: Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presents the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026 throughout June to August, inviting international tourists to discover Thai brands and creative tourism experiences.

Commenting at the official launch, TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said: “The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026 is designed to make Thai brands a living expression of Thailand’s creativity, from fashion and craft to lifestyle and community products. When a purchase carries a story of place and people, it extends the journey beyond the trip and creates lasting value for Thailand.”

Photo credit: TAT.

The campaign turns Thailand’s seasonal shopping promotion into a broader travel experience, with curated privileges and activities that encourage visitors to explore products and services rooted in local character. TAT expects the campaign to support Thai entrepreneurs, strengthen spending across the visitor journey, and generate more than THB700 billion in economic circulation.

The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2026 features four main activities for travellers.

Go Shop Get Bag: Travellers spending THB2,000 or more per receipt at participating businesses can register online and redeem a shopping bag at designated points.

Once Shop One Prize: Registered shoppers have the chance to win prizes, including an electric vehicle and travel packages valued at more than THB1 million.

Shop On Top: 10 limited-edition Thai brand prizes worth more than THB200,000 for shoppers who record their purchases online.

Top Seller: Participating businesses that achieve campaign sales targets, with Diamond, Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards based on accumulated sales of THB10 million, THB5 million, THB3 million, and THB500,000.

Travellers can also receive privileges and discount codes through the campaign website for immediate use at participating shopping centres, department stores, duty-free retailers, credit card providers, an online shopping platform, hotels, resorts, and spas.

Participating businesses include Central Group, The Mall Group, Siam Piwat, One Bangkok, MBK Center, Pantip at Ngamwongwan, MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center, Diana Complex, Jungceylon, Terminal 21, Asiatique The Riverfront, King Power Duty Free, CP Axtra, Gateway Ekamai, Lasalle Avenue, Phoenix Pratunam, Mastercard, Visa Thailand, UnionPay, Shopee, Sri panwa Phuket Luxury Pool Villa Hotel, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin, The Sukosol Bangkok, The Nimman Hotel, AVA Hotel Udon Thani, Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort, and Fah Lanna Spa.

(Source: TAT)