NEW DELHI, 11 June 2026: Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a hotel management agreement with Atmosphere, a luxury real estate and hospitality development company focused on creating premium lifestyle destinations, to introduce Dusit’s upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand in the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand.

Spirituality, wellness and adventure tourism, the project is envisioned as an upscale mixed-use development that combines contemporary hospitality with immersive, wellness-led experiences inspired by the surrounding natural landscape.

Thoughtfully planned to harmonise with its natural surroundings, Dusit Princess Rishikesh will comprise 300 keys, including hotel rooms and luxury duplex villas, catering to both leisure and business travellers. The property will offer a comprehensive range of facilities, including a lobby lounge, business centre, all-day dining restaurant, outdoor swimming pool, fully equipped gym, yoga room, and versatile multipurpose spaces.

Further enhancing the lifestyle offering, Dusit Princess Rishikesh will also feature a clubhouse with curated wellness and recreational amenities, including a spa, infinity pool, a restaurant with approximately 250 covers, a squash court, a mini-plex, a bowling alley, indoor games, and other leisure experiences.

The signing builds on the momentum generated by the opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, in December 2024 and further strengthens Dusit’s development pipeline across India.

“India continues to be a strategic growth market for our company, with strong long-term potential across both gateway cities and emerging leisure destinations,” said Dusit International Vice President – Development (Global) Siradej Donavanik. “The signing of Dusit Princess Rishikesh reflects our commitment to growing thoughtfully in India through destinations that align with evolving traveller trends and owner aspirations. Rishikesh, with its unique blend of spirituality, wellness, and natural beauty, is an excellent example of the kind of destination where we believe our brands can create meaningful and memorable experiences for our guests. As we continue to expand our brand presence in the country, we will maintain our focus on destinations that are well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for leisure, wellness, and experience-led travel, supported by strong market fundamentals and sustainable growth potential.”

Atmosphere Chairman and Managing Director Sanchit Jain added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Dusit International for this landmark hospitality development in Rishikesh. The vision for Atmosphere has always been to create destination-led experiences that combine luxury, wellness and nature in a meaningful way. With Dusit’s globally recognised hospitality expertise and strong wellness-driven approach, we are confident that Dusit Princess Rishikesh will emerge as a distinguished retreat for travellers seeking immersive and elevated stay experiences in Uttarakhand.”

About Dusit International

Established in 1949, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Real Estate Development, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International’s diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

For more information, visit dusit-international.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Dusit Hotels & Resorts)