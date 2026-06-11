Qatar Air reinstates Philadelphia flights

DOHA, Qatar 12 June 2026: Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of daily flights between its Doha home base and Philadelphia (PHL), effective 1 August 2026.

The reinstated service expands the airline’s North American network to 14 destinations, further strengthening its connectivity for travellers across the region.

Photo credit: Oatar Airways. Back to Philadelphia.

Qatar Airways will resume direct flights to the largest city in Pennsylvania, operating Airbus A350-900 aircraft equipped with the airline’s award-winning Qsuite business class and Starlink.

The resumption of flights reflects the airline’s commitment to the US market while providing seamless connections to destinations across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East via Hamad International Airport. In the US, the resumed US flights will provide onward connectivity through Qatar Airways’ oneworld partner, American Airlines.

Since launching its inaugural US service to New York in 2007, Qatar Airways has steadily expanded its presence across North America, offering passengers increased flexibility, premium travel experiences, and seamless connectivity to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Qatar Airways flights to Philadelphia (PHL)

Departing daily from 1 August 2026:

Qatar Airways will operate flights to the following North American destinations this summer: Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas (DFW), Houston (IAH), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Montreal (YUL), New York (JFK), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Toronto (YYZ), and Washington D.C. (IAD).

(Source: Qatar Airways)