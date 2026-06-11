Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort announces expansion

HO TRAM, Vietnam, 12 June 2026: Meliá Hotels International has confirmed a major expansion of Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort alongside its long-term partner and property developer, Tanzanite International, reinforcing its commitment to Vietnam as a strategic growth market in the Asia Pacific.

The expansion will enhance Meliá Ho Tram’s accommodation, wellness, and lifestyle offerings when it opens in Q3 2028, boosting the room count by an additional 191 rooms at the 238-key resort.

Photo credit: Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort.

The development will also feature five new swimming pools across 2,500 sqm, including a signature rooftop pool, alongside expanded wellness, fitness, and dining facilities to further elevate the resort experience.

As part of the broader development, the project will also introduce Indochine Residences at Melia Ho Tram — a collection of two and three-bedroom residences, duplexes and penthouses.

The residences will offer investors an opportunity to participate in the resort’s growth through fully serviced, hotel-managed properties that combine private ownership with access to Meliá’s hospitality standards and rental programme

About Meliá Ho Tram Beach Resort

Coastal Road, Ho Tram Hamlet, Ho Tram Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. A flagship luxury resort managed by Meliá Hotels International, featuring 152 rooms and 86 The Level Villas.

(Source: Melia Ho Tram)