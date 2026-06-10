TTM kicks off with record turnout

PATTAYA, 11 June 2026: Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2026 officially kicked off on Wednesday, 10 June and runs through 12 June at the NICE Pattaya Convention and Exhibition Centre in Chon Buri, Thailand.

On the eve of the opening celebrations, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) released fresh updates regarding the event’s scale, strategic theme, and core showcases for this year.

Photo credit: TAT

Promotion of major events

A notable takeaway from the show’s opening celebration is Thailand’s vision to become a regional event hub. The Thailand Pavilion is actively showcasing upcoming events slated for the country, specifically highlighting Tomorrowland Thailand to target high-yield travellers.

One of many events scheduled in and around Pattaya is the Sattahip Amazing Race Festival, and Toyota Sattahip Triathlon 2026, presented by MAMA, from 13–14 June 2026 at Ao Dong Tan, Sattahip, Chon Buri.

The event features a full race programme comprising:

• New Standard S2 triathlon — 750-metre swim, 20 km cycle, and 5 km run, completed over two rounds;

• Sprint triathlon: 750-metre swim, 20 km cycle, and 5 km run;

• Sprint duathlon: 5-kilometre run, 20 km cycle, and 2.5 km run;

• Breakfast Run road races: 10 and 5 km;

• Open Water Swim races: 10, 5, 3, and 1 km.

The event should welcome at least 8,500 participants and generate at least THB120 million in direct and indirect economic activity.

TTM numbers and market signals

Record turnout: The event is hosting 429 global buyers (increases 5.7% over 2025), 428 Thai sellers, and more than 60 international media representatives. Information on the breakdown of sellers and the number representing Hidden Gem destinations is missing this year. TTRW has requested more information on the breakdown.

Shift in market interest: Buyers from the Americas (15%) have seen a significant spike, signalling strong renewed long-haul confidence in Thailand. The remaining buyer share is led by ASEAN (33%), East Asia (28%), and Europe (24%).

Business velocity: TAT projects the event will facilitate over 15,400 pre-scheduled business-matching appointments over the next three days.

Core Theme: “Healing is the New Luxury” This year’s edition focuses heavily on wellness tourism, physical and mental restoration, and sustainable travel.

Sustainability focus: The mart is being run under a strict Sustainable Event framework, featuring carbon footprint monitoring and a “Zero Waste to Landfills” policy. Participants include TAT STAR-certified operators (aligned with Sustainable Tourism Goals) and CF Hotels members.