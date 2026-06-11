Start-up Riyadh Air rolls out Dreamliners

SINGAPORE, 11 June 2026: Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, has unveiled five destinations – Cairo, Dubai, Jeddah, Madrid and Manchester – as it inaugurates flights from its home base in Riyadh.

The brand-new airline flying the Saudi Arabian flag took delivery of its first three Boeing 787-9 aircraft ahead of its “official launch” of international services on 10 June to London Heathrow.

Photo credit: Riyadh Air.

The airline previously operated ad hoc flights to London using a leased 747-900, with ticket sales limited to the airline’s staff and their families.

Flights to each destination are scheduled to begin on the following dates:

Each of these five routes will be served by Riyadh Air’s 787-9 Dreamliners.

In addition to these scheduled route launches, Riyadh Air confirmed that its inaugural flight to London, using the brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Riyadh on 10 June.

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas stated: “This is a major step in our journey to connect Riyadh to the world. But this is just the beginning of our rapid expansion in the coming weeks to many more exciting destinations.”

Douglas added: “These routes have been carefully selected to serve key markets for business, tourism, and trade, and are designed to facilitate seamless transit for travellers from Europe to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and beyond, aligning with our ambition to become a global airline and a significant contributor to Vision 2030.”

Riyadh Air’s new 787-9 Dreamliners offer a four-class configuration – Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy.

(Source: Riyadh Air)