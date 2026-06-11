SQ extends Barcelona service to Madrid

SINGAPORE, 12 June 2026: Singapore Airlines will launch a new five-times-weekly service from its home base at Changi Airport to Madrid, with a stop in Barcelona, effective 26 October 2026.

SIA will deploy its Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft on the Singapore-Barcelona-Madrid route, configured with 253 seats: 42 in business class, 24 in premium economy, and 187 in economy.

Photo credit: SIA. SQ flies beyond Barcelona to Madrid.

It is part of a wider expansion that will progressively increase the frequencies on flights between Singapore and Manchester, Milan, Munich, and London Gatwick in the coming months and enhance connectivity options at its Singapore hub.

The five-times-weekly services to Madrid via Barcelona, subject to regulatory approvals, will replace SIA’s current twice-weekly Singapore-Barcelona services, SQ388 and SQ387, on the route, making Madrid SIA’s 15th destination in Europe and its second in Spain.

Singapore Airlines Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Dai Haoyu, said: “Madrid is an increasingly popular tourist destination, as well as a financial and business hub. These new services will give our customers more choice and greater value when planning their travel.”

The inaugural flight to Madrid, SQ388, is scheduled to depart Singapore at 2330 on 26 October 2026 and arrive in Barcelona at 0640 on 27 October 2026. The flight will depart Barcelona at 0740 and arrive in Madrid at 0850 the same day.

The return flight, SQ387, is scheduled to depart Madrid at 1000 on 27 October 2026, arrive in Barcelona at 1115, depart Barcelona at 1235 the same day, and arrive in Singapore at 0825 the next day. (All times are local).

Spain’s capital is known for its lively culture, world-class museums, and landmarks like the Royal Palace of Madrid. It is also a business and financial hub for the region and for South America.

Tickets for the new Madrid service have been available since 1 June 2026 via SIA’s distribution channels.

(Source: SIA)