Extraordinary side of travel stories

BANGKOK, 11 June 2024: Extraordinary Travel Festival (ETF) returns for a third year, welcoming extreme travellers and global explorers to Bangkok, Thailand, from 22 to 25 October 2026.

The four-day event brings together seasoned mega-travellers who have visited many countries, including some who have visited all 193 UN member states, and passionate individuals aspiring to push their travel boundaries further.

Photo credit: Extraordinary Travel Festival. (Left: Ric Gazarian, Co-founder of ETF.

The first round of speakers has been announced to inspire the crowd, sharing their incredible travel stories and lessons from their travels in some of the world’s most extraordinary places:

Jamie Aleman: Panamanian, Jamie Alemán, is the first individual in human history to achieve the impressive trifecta or ‘travel grand slam’ of exploration, having travelled to all 193 UN member countries, explored both the North and South Pole, and journeyed into outer space.

Eunhee Park – A defector from North Korea (DPRK): Eunhee Park was born and raised under one of the most restrictive regimes in the world before she made the life-altering decision to defect — risking imprisonment, forced labour, or execution.

Thor Pedersen: Thor is the only person in history to have reached every country in the world completely without flying. On 23 May 2023, Thor Pedersen reached the final country, the Maldives, completing his mission and claiming world history.

Michelle Cabrera: Known online as @michellegoesthere, Michelle is a solo adventure traveller and content creator. Her journey began not with a bucket list or a plan, but with a one-way ticket to a small village in Nepal and a leap of faith that set off a chain of transformative experiences across countries she never expected to visit.

Mike Boisvert: Known online as The Skate Nomad, Mike is a Canadian creator who has built a passionate global following by doing something refreshingly simple — travelling the world solo with a skateboard and a camera. His mission is to document skateboarding culture in every corner of the planet.

Co-founder of ETF, award-winning travel photographer, podcaster, blogger, and filmmaker Ric Gazarian says this third iteration of the festival promises to be an unparalleled convergence of the world’s most accomplished and adventurous travellers.

“The Extraordinary Travel Festival is a celebration of global exploration and human connection,” says Gazarian, whose website, @GlobalGaz, features stories and images from his own extensive travels to 190 of the world’s 193 UN-recognised nations.

“Following the tremendous success of our previous gatherings, we are excited to bring this unique community together once again in Bangkok, a city that truly embodies the spirit of travel”, says Gazarian.

Building on the success of past festivals, ETF offers attendees a robust schedule of speakers, complemented by vibrant parties and a gala dinner. The festival will feature more than 30 storytellers who will deliver engaging keynotes and host insightful breakout sessions and lively panel discussions.

Attendees will gain invaluable insights, share captivating travel tales, and learn practical strategies from those who have gone the distance. While many speakers and attendees have achieved the rare feat of visiting all 193 sovereign countries – an accomplishment only approximately 500 known people can claim – the festival aims to inspire and inform all who share a deep love for travel, regardless of their current country count.

Photo credit: ETF. Official transport, meet and greet.

Tickets for ETF 2026* are on sale now. For more information, visit: www.extraordinarytravelfest.com.

About Extraordinary Travel Festival

The Extraordinary Travel Festival unites hundreds of the world’s most travelled individuals, including country collectors, overland adventurers, explorers, extreme travellers, and those pushing the boundaries of what it means to experience the world. The event will feature more than 30 speakers, including adventurers who have climbed the Seven Summits, visited every sovereign nation, and explored some of the most remote corners of the globe. The festival will also bring together leaders and members of major communities, including Travel Massive (80,000 members), NomadMania (56,000 members), Every Passport Stamp (40,000 members), and Pangea, creating unparalleled networking opportunities among the world’s most dedicated travel enthusiasts.

(Source: ETF)