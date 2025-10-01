Yunnan promotes 240-hour visa-free stay

KUNMING, China, 2 October 2025: Yunnan Innyo Co Ltd recently launched a dedicated website to promote Yunnan’s culture and tourism under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy.

The new portal — https://www.innyo.com/tourism — brings clear, practical guidance and rich destination content to travellers worldwide.

Photo credit: Yunnan Innyo.

The website is organised into four main sections to help visitors plan every step of their journey.

Policy Overview: A one-stop resource covering policy interpretation, travel tools, booking guides for attractions, hotels and transportation, payment methods, and other travel services;

Highlights of the Nine Prefectures and Cities: Curated recommendations and must-see experiences;

Immersive Ethnic Culture Tours: Stories, itineraries and cultural insights that spotlight Yunnan’s diverse ethnic groups;

Follow Us: Social feeds and ways to join the conversation on Facebook and other platforms.

Visitors will find policy explanations, practical travel tools, curated itineraries, and booking guidance tailored for a smooth 240-hour stay.

Explore travel options, plan a route, and stay connected at https://www.innyo.com/tourism.

(Source: Yunnan Innyo Co Ltd.)