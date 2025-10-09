Sports beyond the spa transform Samui

BANGKOK, 10 October 2025: Koh Samui is entering a new era as one of Asia’s most dynamic integrated wellness and sports tourism destinations.

Moving beyond its identity as a luxury island escape, Samui is embracing global trends that merge wellbeing, active living, and performance — redefining how travellers experience health and connection.

(Left to Right) Taya Rogers (Thai actress), Phimlanya Chuenpanichayakul (Account Director of Delivering Asia), Marcelo Fonseca (Director of Marketing and Business Development at Maraleina Group), Mika Chunuonsee (Former Thai national footballer and Business Development Manager at Maraleina Group).

Thailand continues to lead Asia’s wellness economy, with tourism as its driving force. From yoga retreats and spa resorts to medical clinics and longevity centres, the country’s wellness offerings are expanding rapidly.

At the centre of this growth, Koh Samui is emerging as a destination where tropical serenity meets transformative wellness and sports innovation.

These opportunities were at the forefront of the recent C9 Sessions – Koh Samui Wellness Tourism “Beyond the Spa”, which brought together global experts and investors to explore how the island can evolve into Asia’s new model for holistic wellbeing and active lifestyle travel.

Horwath HTL Health & Wellness, Founder and CEO of GOCO Hospitality and Managing Director Ingo Schweder.

“In the global wellness economy, we’re now larger than fashion or pharmaceuticals,” said Schweder. “But real success depends on integrity — not wellness washing. Guests today expect authenticity and results. Koh Samui has the opportunity to set new benchmarks by developing properties that deliver measurable outcomes, whether in wellness, longevity, or performance.”

Schweder identified longevity medicine, precision health, and spiritual wellbeing as key growth areas, supported by a rising demand for meaningful, results-oriented experiences that integrate health across all aspects of hospitality.

Maraleina Sports Resort – FIFA standard-sized pitches.

A driving force behind this evolution is the Maraleina Sports Resort, one of the island’s most ambitious projects. Spanning more than 140 rai, the development combines five pillars — football, swimming, fitness, racquet sports, and family — with world-class facilities including FIFA-standard pitches, high-performance gyms, and recovery zones designed for athletes and wellness travellers alike.

“Our vision started with a passion for sport and a belief in Samui’s potential,” said Maraleina Group Director of Marketing and Business Development Marcelo Fonseca. “What began as a dream to create opportunity for local youth through Samui United has grown into a full ecosystem connecting wellness, community, and family. Millennials and Gen Z travellers aren’t just seeking relaxation — they want to move, connect, and take charge of their own wellbeing. Sport is becoming the gateway to their wellness journey.”

Fonseca’s partnership with the Paris Saint-Germain Academy positions Koh Samui within an elite international sports network, offering young Thai athletes the chance to train at global standards while elevating the island’s profile as a destination for health-minded visitors.

Former Thai national footballer and Business Development Manager at Maraleina, Mika Chunuonsee, believes the impact sports have on the community is central to Samui’s story.

“Sports tourism is about people and purpose,” said Chunuonsee. “Through Samui United, we’re building opportunities for local players and inspiring youth across the island. But it’s also about engaging visitors who want more than sightseeing — they want to train, play, and recover in a place that shares their lifestyle values. Samui offers that perfect blend of authenticity and ambition.”

As global travel continues to evolve, the convergence of wellness and sport is reshaping how destinations compete. Hybrid concepts — where recovery meets performance, and mindfulness meets movement — are becoming powerful differentiators.

Thailand’s wellness market is valued at THB1.4 trillion in 2023, driven by strong growth in wellness tourism.

“The convergence of wellness and sport gives Samui year-round vitality,” said C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett.

“These segments aren’t seasonal. They bring resilience, attract international travellers, and move Samui beyond traditional leisure. With its natural assets and innovative projects, the island is well-positioned to become Asia’s next wellness and active lifestyle capital.”

From luxury longevity resorts to grassroots football academies, Koh Samui’s transformation reflects a global shift in travel — one driven by wellness, community, and the pursuit of better living.

(Source: C9Hotelworks)