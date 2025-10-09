KUCHING, 10 October 2025: Amelia Roziman, CEO of Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), has been honoured with The Iceberg Excellence Award, becoming the first Asian and only the fifth recipient in the award’s 10-year history.

This recognition was presented during the inaugural LEGACY360 Education in Kuching, where Amelia’s bold vision, leadership in legacy-driven event strategies, and pioneering contributions to sustainable business events were celebrated.

Amelia Roziman (centre) with Gary Grimmer (far left), Jane Vong-Holmes (The Iceberg Ambassador), and James Latham, Founder and Producer of The Iceberg (far right).

The Iceberg Excellence Award is exclusively reserved for trailblazers whose work goes beyond conventional event planning and elevates the industry’s capacity to deliver long-term, meaningful impact. By awarding Amelia, The Iceberg recognises her outstanding role in championing legacy, sustainability, and purpose in the business events sector.

“As the first person from Asia to receive this honour, Amelia is not only a source of pride for Malaysia and Borneo, but she sets a powerful benchmark for the industry globally,” stated James Latham, Founder and Producer of The Iceberg. “She is a deserving recipient, and we hope that the strength of her advocacy inspires more.”

BESarawak CEO Amelia Rosiman shows her award at the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards 2025.

Under Amelia’s leadership, Sarawak has undergone a paradigm shift, transitioning from events as transactional gatherings to legacy-driven platforms that yield lasting social, environmental, and economic benefits.

Her advocacy plan, titled Sarawak 2030, transformed business events into a priority economic sector in the Sarawak government’s Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030. The plan also won the ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) Best Marketing Award.

Throughout her career, Amelia has guided Sarawak to win 29 destination marketing awards and earned 10 professional honours, including the induction of the Events Industry Council (EIC) Hall of Leaders in 2023. She is the first woman in Asia to receive the EIC honour for her contributions to the global business events sector.

A proud Bidayuh, one of the indigenous tribes of Borneo, Amelia is a pioneer in Malaysia’s business events industry, having played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s business events landscape since 2006 and inspiring a new generation of leaders in the field.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive The Iceberg Excellence Award. This recognition also goes to the BESarawak team, reflecting the collective passion and conviction of everyone who believes that events should contribute to positive change,” said Roziman. “This award also stands as a testament to Sarawak’s ambition to lead in the future of sustainable, legacy-centric business events by 2030.”

“I hope to inspire destinations, organisations, and event leaders to commit seriously to legacy thinking, to embed sustainability practices into every event, and to genuinely measure success not only by attendance and revenue, but also by its long-term impact.”

The Iceberg is a platform, presented by the Joint Meetings Industry Council, focused on exploring, documenting, and promoting the legacies of business events. The Iceberg promotes a global movement that amplifies voices and ideas toward more purposeful and sustainable events, whereby Amelia is listed among its distinguished ambassadors.

(Source: Your Stories — BESarawak)