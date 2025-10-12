CTS adds event ticketing to travel offer

SINGAPORE, 13 October 2025: Custom Travel Solutions (CTS), a global leader in private-label travel subscription platforms, has announced the launch of its newest innovation: Ticketing & Events, which takes CTS beyond travel and into the world of live entertainment.

In partnership with Tickitto, a live event and ticketing platform, CTS clients and their members now have seamless access to concerts, sports, theatre, and cultural events — all integrated into the CTS ecosystem.

Custom Travel Solutions CEO Mike Putman

This collaboration ensures unmatched global inventory, real-time availability, and instant confirmation, making CTS the go-to solution for brands and communities that want to deliver both travel and lifestyle experiences within one membership.

From travel to tickets

The Ticketing & Events module connects members to:

Sold-out concerts from icons like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Bruce Springsteen

Broadway blockbusters, including Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King

Courtside NBA action and front-row NFL rivalries

Bucket-list baseball moments at iconic stadiums

Comedy shows, family favourites, and cultural gems across the country

With verified secure tickets, member pricing, and instant confirmation, members can avoid unreliable resellers and never miss out on a must-see event. By combining travel and experiences, CTS delivers tangible, everyday value while deepening emotional engagement between brands and their members.

“At CTS, our mission is to make loyalty come alive for our partners and their members,” said Custom Travel Solutions CEO Mike Putman. “Travel is powerful, but experiences create lifelong memories. By adding Ticketing and Events to our platform, we’re giving clients a way to keep members engaged not just during a trip, but every weekend, every season, every big cultural moment.”

This expansion reflects CTS’s “one-stop-shop” philosophy for private-label travel platforms. With Ticketing & Events, clients can now offer a truly comprehensive membership experience—seamlessly blending travel, lifestyle, and entertainment into one unified solution.

About Custom Travel Solutions

Custom Travel Solutions is a provider of private-label travel subscription and loyalty platforms. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, CTS powers global brands with customizable, white-label solutions that deliver exclusive travel, lifestyle, and loyalty benefits. With innovative modules like Ticketing & Events, CTS continues to redefine how companies engage, reward, and retain their customers.

(Source: Custom Travel Solutions)