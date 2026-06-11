Visit Maldives AGM reports record income

SINGAPORE, 12 June 2026: Visit Maldives Corporation reports its strongest financial performance in eight years, highlighting a year marked by tourism growth, strengthened governance, and expanded international destination marketing activities, according to a statement released at the close of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9 June 2026.

During the meeting, shareholders reviewed and approved the corporation’s annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, with VMC recording total self-generated income of MVR32.54 million in 2025, the highest annual income achieved by the corporation in the past eight years.

Photo credit: Visit Maldives.

Income was generated through membership contributions, participation in international trade fairs and roadshows, publications, and other commercial activities, reflecting continued growth in stakeholder engagement and revenue diversification.

The AGM also highlighted a landmark year for Maldivian tourism. During 2025, the Maldives welcomed more than 2 million tourist arrivals, while tourism receipts exceeded USD5.57 billion, representing a 16.4% increase compared to the previous year.

The corporation contributed to these broader industry achievements through destination marketing campaigns, international trade engagement, strategic partnerships, media outreach, and digital promotion activities implemented across key global markets.

Speaking at the AGM, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Abdulla Ghiyas Riyaz, noted that the achievements of 2025 reflected the collective efforts of the tourism industry and the corporation’s continued focus on strengthening destination competitiveness.“

“The achievements of 2025 demonstrate the strength of the Maldives tourism industry and the value of collaboration between government institutions, industry stakeholders, and our international partners.

“While the corporation’s record financial performance reflects stronger stakeholder engagement and commercial growth, our broader success lies in supporting a tourism industry that continues to deliver economic value for the country while maintaining the Maldives’ position as one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.”

In July 2025, the corporation officially rebranded from Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation to Visit Maldives Corporation under a Presidential Decree.

On the international stage, the Maldives secured significant recognition during 2025, winning World’s Leading Destination at the World Travel Awards for the sixth consecutive year and World’s Leading Green Destination for the second consecutive year.

The AGM further highlighted the corporation’s extensive marketing activities during the year, including 46 destination campaigns, 27 collaborative initiatives, and participation in 16 international trade fairs, 14 familiarisation trips, 27 public relations activities, and strategic engagements across key source markets.

About Visit Maldives Corporation

Visit Maldives Corporation is the State-owned enterprise mandated to promote the Maldives as a tourist destination worldwide under the brand “Maldives” and slogan “Maldives… The Sunny Side of Life”. The corporation actively markets the Maldives in key global markets with an integrated 360-degree marketing approach and has gained immense recognition, accolades, and awards in the international tourism arena.