Sabah hosts TENCON 2025

KOTA KINABALU, 31 October: The 38th IEEE Region 10 Conference (TENCON 2025) convened at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) earlier this week, bringing together global experts, innovators, and technologists under the theme “Unleashing Innovation: Elevating Technologies to New Horizons.”

Organised by the IEEE Malaysia Section in collaboration with IEEE Region 10, the IEEE Malaysia Sabah Sub-Section, and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), the four-day conference (27 to 30 October) enjoyed strong support from the Government of Malaysia and the State Government of Sabah.

The Opening Ceremony of the IEEE Region 10 Conference 2025 (TENCON 2025) was officiated by the Vice Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Datuk Dr Kasim bin Hj. Md. Mansur, and represented by Professor Ir Dr Rosalam Sarbatly, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research & Innovation), UMS.

As the flagship conference of IEEE Region 10 (Asia-Pacific), TENCON serves as a premier platform for researchers, educators, industry leaders, and policymakers to exchange knowledge, showcase breakthroughs, and explore innovations across electrical engineering, computer science, and emerging technologies.

The conference featured a comprehensive technical programme, 13 co-located sessions, industry and STEM exhibitions, and the IEEE Gala Dinner, offering a rich platform for networking and collaboration.

About IEEE and TENCON

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) is the world’s largest professional association dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. TENCON is IEEE Region 10’s flagship annual conference, serving as a leading platform for researchers, engineers, and industry professionals across the Asia-Pacific region.

