DUBAI, UAE, 31 October 2025: Emirates has garnered another slew of awards this month, including ‘Best International Airline’, ‘Best International First Class’, and ‘Best International Airline Lounge’ from the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards, as well as a host of titles from entities such as the World Travel Awards, The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards, and the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards.

For the second year running, Emirates has been voted as the Best International Airline by 9,000 frequent fliers in the hospitality industry, including luxury travel advisors and Forbes Travel Guides inspectors, with results validated using a star ratings system. Forbes detailed why Emirates was selected as the ‘Best International Airline.’

The secret to the Dubai-based airline’s success is that it continually refines every aspect of the passenger experience. For example, Emirates recently debuted an opulent lounge-like check-in area for its First-Class and Skywards Platinum members, and it’s the first autism-certified airline, with more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff trained to support travellers with autism.’

Echoing the same sentiment, Emirates was revealed as the ‘Best Long-Haul Airline’ at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025 – cast from 900,000 reader votes. This award was credited to Emirates for its ‘cabin crew service, First Class suites (including showers) and fleet of roomy Airbus A380s.’ The Times also mentioned that Emirates continues to expand its footprint and has ‘connected the Middle East to five new destinations this year, including Shenzhen in southern China’ and ‘Siem Reap, the entry point to the Angkor Wat complex in Cambodia.’

Emirates also recently scored 87.86 in the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards Best Airline Category, and won the title of Middle East’s leading airline brand at the regional finals of the World Travel Awards 2025.

Emirates takes first place for its First Class

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of international First Class travel – offering 26,800 seats a week and the largest inventory of international First Class seats in the industry, entirely comprised of private suites. At the recent Forbes awards, Emirates also claimed ‘Best International First Class -Emirates First Class on the Boeing 777-300ER’ for its suites that ‘deliver sky-high luxury: floor-to-ceiling doors, zero-gravity seats, Bulgari fragrances and food—ranging from movie snacks to caviar’, as well as ‘extras like chauffeured transfers, a service that helps passengers quickly navigate connections in Dubai and airport lounge access’.

Emirates was bestowed the title of Forbes’ Best International Airline Lounge’ for its First Class Lounge in Dubai, which offers ‘everything a traveller could need and more: delicious dishes ranging from baked John Dory to 72-hour braised beef short ribs, a cigar bar, shower spas, a complimentary 15-minute spa treatment and plentiful areas to rest or work. Though arguably the best perk is the convenient direct boarding from the lounge.’

Emirates also won several more honours for its First Class offering at the World Travel Awards 2025 regional final – Middle East’s leading airline – First Class and Middle East’s leading airline lounge – First Class.

Earlier in 2025, Emirates was honoured with several awards, including Best Long-Haul Airline at The Telegraph Travel Awards, 2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand by YouGov, and multiple categories at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, such as Best Airline Worldwide for the 12th consecutive year, Best First Class, Best Premium Economy Class, and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East. Additionally, Emirates Skywards was named as the Best Global Airline Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 and the World Travel Awards Middle East’s leading airline rewards programme.

For information on flights or to make a booking, visit: www.emirates.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)