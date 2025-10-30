Norse Atlantic expands flights to Bangkok

SINGAPORE, 31 October 2025: Norse Atlantic Airways introduces a new route between Manchester (UK) and Bangkok, Thailand, commencing on 26 November 2025. It follows this week’s launch of a service between London Gatwick and the Thai capital, Bangkok.

Departing every Wednesday, the Manchester-Bangkok service will become the first direct air link between the two cities. The airline estimates that in 2024, around 100,000 passengers travelling to Bangkok embarked on flights from Manchester that involved a stop in the Middle East for a change of aircraft.

Photo credit: Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse’s entrance into the Manchester-Bangkok market offers a game-changing alternative to indirect, time-consuming connections. It supports both inbound tourism to the UK and leisure travel to Thailand, the airline reported.

The airline uses 787-9 aircraft with 338 seats, configured with three classes: 56 in business, 56 in premium economy, and 226 in economy. Return fares start from GBP259, including taxes.

Flight schedule — MAN-BKK

ZO891 departs Manchester (MAN) at 2330 on Wednesday and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1800 plus a day.

ZO892 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 2000 on Thursday and arrives in Manchester (MAN) at 0215. Flight time 13 hours and 15 minutes.

London Gatwick-Bangkok service

Norse Atlantic Airways launched a new direct service from London Gatwick (LGW) to Bangkok (BKK) on 26 October 2025. Flights initially operate three times weekly, with return fares starting at UKP295 including taxes.

Flight schedule — LGW-BKK

ZO791 departs London (LGW) at 1600 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1055, plus a day. Three flights weekly depart LGW on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday.

ZO792 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 1230 and arrives in London (LGW) at 1830 on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

In December, the airline will add a fourth flight on the route departing from London (LGW) on Friday.

More Norse flights​​​​​​​ to Bangkok

Weekly flights between Stockholm Arlanda (ARN) and Bangkok will increase from two to four starting Friday, 5 December 2025, with one-way fares starting from SEK3546 including taxes.

Flights between Oslo (OSL) and Bangkok (BKK) will increase from three to four times weekly beginning Wednesday, 3 December 2025, with one-way fares from NOK2578 including taxes.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

A Norwegian-owned low-cost airline, Norse Atlantic Airways, flies out of London Gatwick. Founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021, it operates a fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners serving a growing network of destinations across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

(Source: Norse Atlantic Airlines)