BANGKOK, 31 October 2025: Le Méridien Bangkok, a five-star art-inspired hotel in the Silom district, reaffirms its reputation as Thailand’s premier Halal-friendly destination.

Recognised by the International Crescent Rating for Halal travel excellence, the hotel offers a refined blend of contemporary design, cultural inclusivity, and heartfelt service.

A Halal-Certified Haven of Comfort and Style

Le Méridien Bangkok stands as the only five-star hotel in Thailand accredited for Halal travel excellence, demonstrating its deep commitment to Muslim travellers. Each guest room features Qiblah direction indicators and Japanese washlets, with prayer mats and timetables available upon request. Dedicated prayer spaces can be arranged, and the concierge can provide information on nearby mosques and transportation for Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan.

Hotel associates receive training in cultural awareness and Muslim guest requirements, ensuring every interaction reflects Le Méridien’s signature warmth and respect.

Culinary excellence with Halal assurance

Dining at Le Méridien Bangkok celebrates both authenticity and creativity. All chicken and beef are sourced from Halal-certified suppliers, prepared in separate kitchen areas with dedicated utensils to prevent cross-contamination. The hotel offers Halal-certified breakfasts, in-room dining, banquets, and minibar options, as well as special Iftar and Ramadan dining experiences.

Guests can also enjoy a rich variety of seafood, vegetarian, and fusion dishes — blending international flair with local inspiration. Signature menu highlights include Shish Tawook, Lamb Kofta, Khao Soi Wagyu Brisket Ravioli, and the Golden Cavendish Banana Parfait. Vegetarian and family-friendly options further reflect the hotel’s inclusive culinary philosophy.

Wellness, privacy and peace of mind

For wellness seekers, the hotel offers separate male and female spa facilities, including a female-only spa and onsen, with female attendants available on request. Its location near leading international hospitals — BNH, Bumrungrad, and Samitivej Sukhumvit — provides extra peace of mind for health-conscious guests.

Family comfort and the Middle East room promotion

To cater to families and long-stay visitors, Le Méridien Bangkok introduces an exclusive Middle East Room Promotion, offering luxurious accommodations and exceptional value:

• Family Suite (114 sqm) — THB14,900 net, breakfast for four

• Presidential Suite (165 sqm) — THB 19,900 net, breakfast for two

• Family Presidential Suite (250 sqm) — THB23,900 net, breakfast for four.

All suites feature connecting layouts ideal for families, with Halal-certified dining, kids’ menus, and activities such as cooking classes and private city tours, as well as convenient access to shopping malls and entertainment venues.

Booking period: Now until 20 December 2026.

Blackout dates: 24 December 2025 to 2 January 2026; 10–15 April 2026; 26 December 2026 – 2 January 2027.

Cultural sophistication and global assurance

Set in the lively Silom district, Le Méridien Bangkok offers proximity to Central Dusit Park, One Bangkok, MBK Centre, and Samyan Mitrtown — a 24-hour complex with cafés, prayer facilities, and a cinema.

As part of Marriott Bonvoy, Le Méridien Bangkok combines world-class service, authentic cultural experiences, and a sense of discovery — reaffirming its position as the preferred Halal-friendly luxury hotel for global travellers.

Reservations and Enquiries

For reservations or further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Visit: Hotel Website

Tel: +66 (0) 2 232 8888

Line: https://lin.ee/iwRam1w

Reserve dining: Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ | Tempo

About Le Méridien Bangkok

Le Méridien Bangkok blends contemporary European sophistication with Thai elegance in the city’s dynamic Silom district. With 282 rooms and suites, inspired dining, award-winning spa facilities, and personalised service, the hotel invites guests to unlock Bangkok through a new lens of culture, creativity, and discovery.

(Source: Your Stories — Le Méridien Bangkok)