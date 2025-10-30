Football fans head for the FIFA Arab Cup

DOHA Qatar, 31 October 2025: Qatar Airways Holidays, the airline’s leisure division, has announced the launch of its exclusive travel packages for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, giving football fans from around the world the opportunity to experience the excitement of one of the region’s most anticipated tournaments.

Following Qatar’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 marks another milestone in the country’s journey as the home of world-class football. The tournament will take place from 1 to 18 December 2025, bringing together 16 national teams from across the Arab world.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Holidays offers fans return international flights with Qatar Airways, premium accommodation at four and five-star hotels, and Category 1 or Category 2 match tickets for selected fixtures.

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on flights and packages, and can save by booking with Cash + Avios.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 tournament will showcase the region’s best talent, celebrating football, national pride, and the enduring legacy of the beautiful game in the Middle East and North Africa. The launch of the FIFA Arab Cup 2025™ travel packages underscores Qatar Airways’ commitment to promoting Qatar as a top-tier global destination for sports and tourism. By combining world-class aviation with unforgettable fan experiences, the airline continues to position itself at the heart of major sporting events that unite people and cultures.

Organised by FIFA and hosted by Qatar, the first edition of the tournament took place in 2021, with its second edition — the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 — set to feature 16 teams from across the Arab world competing in stadiums that made history during the FIFA World Cup 2022.

(Source: Qatar Airways)