SINGAPORE, 31 October 2025: Princess Cruises’ newest Royal-Class ship, Discovery Princess, has made her maiden call to Singapore, arriving at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on 28 October 2025.

The ship will sail on an inaugural five-day cruise to the Malaysian ports of Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang and Langkawi before returning to Singapore on 2 November.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises. Discovery Princess visits Singapore.

Discovery Princess was launched in March 2022 and can accommodate up to 3,660 guests. It has over 1,800 staterooms, including over 1,400 with balconies.

This will be her only voyage in Southeast Asia before the ship sails to Australia to start her first homeporting season in Sydney, from 6 December 2025 to 7 April 2026, sailing around Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific. This debut offers over 20 itineraries and also celebrates Princess Cruises’ 50th anniversary of operating cruises from Australia.

Plaque-exchange ceremony

To celebrate the maiden call in Singapore, plaques were exchanged between Captain Tony Ruggero and representatives from Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Singapore Tourism Board and Wallem Shipping. Over 50 travel advisors in Singapore were also invited to tour the ship’s facilities and hosted to lunch onboard.

Whilst the ship is at Port Klang and Penang, another 50 travel advisors will be hosted on board for a familiarisation visit. Plaque-exchange ceremonies will also be held between Captain Ruggero and the local port and tourism authorities.

Discovery Princess has more than 20 restaurants and bars, including three main dining rooms, several casual dining options, a 24-hour café, pizzerias, an ice cream bar, and the World Fresh Marketplace buffet, as well as several speciality restaurants.

Diamond and Crown Princess visit Singapore

Meanwhile, Diamond Princess will return to Singapore on 6 December 2025 to commence her homeporting season, sailing around Southeast Asia until February 2026. Diamond Princess will visit destinations in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Halong Bay, and Da Nang. Malaysian ports such as Langkawi, Penang, and Kuala Lumpur will also be visited, along with Phuket. Ko Samui and Bangkok. One sailing will also include Cambodia, where guests can visit Angkor Wat.

Crown Princess will also be making her maiden call to Singapore towards the end of November 2025.

(Source: Princess Cruises)