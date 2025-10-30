Marina Bay cruise terminal completes upgrade

SINGAPORE, 31 October 2025: Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS), managed by SATS-Creuers Cruise Services (SCCS)R, has completed a SGD40 million upgrade to enhance passenger experience and accommodate the growing cruise travel demand in Asia.

MBCCS has reorganised its passenger flows to manage simultaneous dual mega-ship calls at its existing two berths. A new dedicated check-in hall on Level 1, offering 70 counters and over 500 seats, will serve Pier 2. The existing facility at the Level 2 check-in hall will serve Pier 1, ensuring a smoother start to passengers’ journeys. Both check-in halls have VIP lounges.

The upgraded facilities extend beyond check-in. The new Ground Transport Area (GTA) improves accessibility and convenience for all passengers, featuring widened roadways leading to MBCCS, increased coach bays, and early baggage drop-off, allowing bags to go directly to the ship. This will help reduce wait times at the terminal.

In addition, ride-hailing lots have more than doubled to meet growing passenger demand, while a looped shuttle service on select cruise days links Marina South Pier MRT station to the terminal, making travel to and from MBCCS easier.

The terminal has partnered with preferred third-party providers to offer baggage transfer services to all Singapore hotels and Changi Airport, as well as shuttle services to popular attractions such as Gardens by the Bay and Chinatown on select cruise days.

MBCCS has also reintroduced the Cruise-Fly Service for international passengers disembarking in Singapore, allowing them to check in and tag their baggage for same-day connecting flights. This enables travellers to explore the city baggage-free before continuing their onward journey.

(Source: MBCCS)