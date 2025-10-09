Anantara revamps its Hua Hin Resort

BANGKOK, 10 October 2025: Anantara Hua Hin Resort has unveiled its extensive renovations ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Designed in the style of a traditional Thai village, which has inspired many other Anantara properties worldwide, the resort retains its signature elegance while updating its facilities to reflect contemporary tastes and the brand’s global standing as a flag bearer of Thai hospitality.

Two Bedroom Family Pool Suite at Anantara Hua Hin Resort



Leisure, wellness and recreation

The resort has unveiled a refreshed main pool with updated lounging areas and modern landscaping, enhancing the profusion of mature trees that make the resort a veritable green oasis.

The existing Active Zone has been upgraded and extended outdoors with the addition of recreational and CrossFit equipment. Holidaymakers can look forward to an expanded range of activities, including pickleball, paddleball, tennis, rock climbing, cycling and Muay Thai boxing lessons in a dedicated ring.

The original sea frontage has been extended to ensure guests continue to enjoy seamless access to the resort’s beachfront.

The most significant changes are the resort’s 171 newly renovated rooms and suites, including several new categories that promote indoor-outdoor living and maximise the views.

The Garden View Rooms, the resort’s largest category, features 45 units, offering 32-sqm space with ground-floor terraces and upper-level rooms having balconies.

The resort’s beachside restaurant has undergone a complete renovation and reopened as Sea. Fire. Salt. – the new signature lunch and dinner venue.

“As Anantara’s first resort, Hua Hin holds a special place in our brand’s story,” explains Anantara Hua Hin Resort general manager James Sutcliffe. “This transformation reaffirms our commitment to evolving with today’s travellers while staying true to the authentic Thai charm and gracious service that have long defined the Anantara experience.”

(Source: Minor Hotels)