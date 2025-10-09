DIDA Travel inspires UK students with cash prizes

SINGAPORE, 10 October 2025: Dida, a global AI-first travel technology group, has launched its ‘Future of Travel’ Innovation Challenge in partnership with Headstart Global, empowering UK university students to reimagine the future of travel through technology, creativity, and sustainability.

Students will form teams to develop breakthrough ideas across three innovation streams, AI-powered travel, sustainable tourism and future accommodation design.

Photo credit: Dida.

Finalists will pitch to Dida’s executive leadership at the grand final on 1 November at the Shangri-La Hotel, London, with winners receiving cash prizes and an all-expenses-paid week at Dida’s Shenzhen headquarters.

Hosted by Dida, the challenge brings together elite teams from leading universities across the UK — including the London School of Economics, University College London, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Warwick, and the University of Manchester — to develop solutions that address some of the most exciting frontiers in travel technology.

Winners will receive cash prizes and an exclusive, all-expenses-paid Insight Week at Dida’s global headquarters in Shenzhen, China’s renowned “Silicon Valley.”

The experience will immerse students in Dida’s innovation ecosystem, providing hands-on exposure to cutting-edge AI applications and product development that shapes the future of travel.

Dida Holdings Group CEO, Daryl Lee, commented: “The future of travel belongs to those who can combine technology, creativity, and human insight. Through this challenge, we’re allowing students to experience how global travel is being transformed from the inside out – not just through AI, but through the ideas and imagination of the next generation.”

The competition represents Dida’s latest step in strengthening its global innovation agenda and fostering deeper collaboration between academia and the travel technology industry.

About Dida

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Dida is a global AI-first travel technology group that combines the scale and innovation of China with the diverse needs of international travel partners.

