Air India Express flies Indore – Goa route

DELHI, 7 October 2025: Air India Express will introduce daily flights between Indore and Goa (Dabolim International Airport), starting from 26 October.

Bookings are now open on the airline’s website, its mobile app, and primary booking channels.

Photo credit: Air India Express.

Goa remains a sought-after destination for its culture, beaches, cuisine, and heritage, making it a year-round favourite for tourists. The addition of this new service builds on the airline’s existing flights between Indore and North Goa, offering travellers more choice and flexibility when planning their trips to one of India’s most popular tourist destinations. In addition to booking flights, travellers can also take advantage of the Air India Express ‘Xpress Holidays’ platform, offering curated holiday packages, including accommodation, transport, and activities.

From Indore: Air India Express operates more than 45 weekly flights, connecting directly to 36 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, North Goa, and Pune, as well as internationally to Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 25 domestic destinations: Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and seven international destinations including Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, and Phuket.

From Goa: Air India Express operates 40 weekly flights, connecting directly to six domestic destinations: Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, as well as internationally to Dubai.

Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 27 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Patna, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and five international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Kathmandu, and Muscat.

(Source: Air India Express)