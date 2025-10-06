Qatar extends codeshares to the Americas

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2025: Qatar Airways is now providing access to 18 additional routes in the US through expanded codeshares with its International Airlines Group (IAG) partners, Aer Lingus and LEVEL.

With the latest enhancements, Qatar Airways has strengthened its partnership with IAG and its carriers to expand global connectivity between the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East.

Following the successful codeshare launch with Aer Lingus in 2024, Qatar Airways has grown its partnership with Aer Lingus to share code on the Irish carrier’s flights from Dublin Airport (DUB) to 11 US cities, including Boston, Bradley International in Connecticut, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Newark, Orlando, Philadelphia, and soon to Las Vegas.

Additionally, Qatar Airways has re-introduced its codeshare agreement with LEVEL, the leading long-haul operator at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN), to share code on LEVEL flights to Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, and soon to Santiago. LEVEL is the International Airlines Group (IAG) long-haul airline based in Barcelona (Spain).

Qatar Airways’ latest partnership enhancements are part of its codeshare portfolio with all IAG carriers, including British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL, and Vueling, solidifying its position in the European market.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can collect Avios credits on these codeshare flights with Aer Lingus and LEVEL. Members can use their Avios on travel and lifestyle rewards of their choice, including bidding on money-can’t-buy experiences with Privilege Club Collection.

